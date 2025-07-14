Enter Online: Hersheypark Passes

Enter below for a chance to win a family four pack of passes to Hersheypark in Hershey, PA! One lucky grand prize winner will also win an overnight stay at one of the park's properties and a second family four pack of passes!

Thrilling coasters, a wild waterpark, and enough chocolate to make Willy Wonka jealous. Hersheypark was founded in 1906 by Milton S. Hershey and, after growing to span over 120 acres, has since become the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania.

Touting three unique experiences covered by one ticket in Hersheypark, The Boardwalk At Hersheypark, and ZooAmerica; the fun is never ending.

Hersheypark has something everyone in the family can enjoy. With 15 coasters for the thrill seekers, classics like a pirate ship and carrousel, and the new Twizzlers Twisted Gravity, a swing that takes you up to 137 feet in the air and reaches speeds of up to 70mph, the main park takes up a whole day by itself.

Twizzlers Twisted Gravity Logo

The Boardwalk At Hersheypark also boasts its set of watery attractions. Open between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the waterpark portion has rides like a the Coal Cracker flume ride, a number of standard water slides, and a lazy river for those who just want to float around to come down from the excitement.

ZooAmerica is Hersheypark’s built in zoo. A North American Wildelife Park, this zoo focuses on the Animals you can only find all across North America. With animals from Canada down to Mexico and everywhere in between, this section of the park is perfect for the animal lovers in your group!

Connected to Hersheypark is Hershey’s Chocolate World. This is dedicated to the actual chocolate that has made Hershey’s an internationally beloved brand. A massive store with nearly every take on their chocolate products, a tour through a small segment of their factories, and so much more, Hershey’s Chocolate World is just as important to stop in as the theme park itself.

For tickets and more information, visit hersheypark.com.

Check out Mammoth performing "Don't Back Down" at WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall this past May HERE.