John Eddie Brings Bruce Springsteen Into Elvis Doc

Nashville musician John Eddie, a dedicated Elvis Presley fan, stepped behind the camera to showcase his creative touch with Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley. The new Netflix documentary highlights and honors Elvis's legacy.

This documentary marks his second venture with Netflix, after his roles as an executive producer and writer shaped the platform's animated series, Agent Elvis.

Eddie further scored a major win when Bruce Springsteen welcomed the idea of being interviewed for the documentary. The Nashville musician has never been shy to express the profound influence both artists have had on his life and career.

"I grew up a huge Elvis fan, and I grew up a huge Bruce fan, and when we did the documentary, Bruce was kind enough to be interviewed for it," said Eddie to app..

Eddie's connection to Elvis Presley is further strengthened through his work on the documentary. His past opening album runs for Lisa Marie Presley in 2003 and 2005 showcase his dedication to honoring Elvis's influence in music. The new documentary features insights from Priscilla Presley, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, and director Baz Luhrmann.

"They are the sweetest people considering the fishbowl they've lived in," Eddie said of the Presleys.