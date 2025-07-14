Contests
Jonny Hawkins From Nothing More Talks "Freefall" with Chris Daughtry and Pairing Heroes with Rescue Dogs

Nothing More Is Such A Killer Band It’s Terrie Carr and I was thrilled to catch up with Nothing More Frontman Jonny Hawkins to talk about the “Carnal Deluxe” edition…

Terrie Carr
Travis Shinn

Nothing More Is Such A Killer Band

It's Terrie Carr and I was thrilled to catch up with Nothing More Frontman Jonny Hawkins to talk about the "Carnal Deluxe" edition and their re-release of "Freefall" this time with Chris Daughtry collaborating with the band, AND their partnership with "K9's For Warriors" and why partnering with such an impactful organization was important for the band.

Jonny Chatted With Me About Music and Dogs!

Check Out The INCREDIBLE Video We discuss For "Freefall"

"Freefall" Has A Mission

Jonny talks about why partnering with K9's For Heroes was something the band felt was an important mission for the song, and there are so many ways their fans and the public can help. https://www.k9s4heroes.org

The band has some cool links on their own website https://nothingmore.net with ways to donate and also buy merch to help the cause. It's such an awesome initiative.

Nothing More Is Coming To Jersey!

And let me tell you from personal experience, they are such a killer live band, not only talented, but incredible on stage with a dynamic presence, massive production and presence. They own every show. Jonny talls about what to expect on their headlining tour too, and the openers they handpicked to join them.

Grab your tickets for the Wellmont Theater show on (Nothing More- Carnal Nature World Tour) on February 19th 2026 at - https://wellmonttheater.com/shows/nothing-more-carnal-nature-world-tour/

You won't be sorry!

Check Out More Interviews - https://wdhafm.com/reconnect/

Terrie Carr

Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
