Jonny Hawkins From Nothing More Talks “Freefall” with Chris Daughtry and Pairing Heroes with Rescue Dogs
Nothing More Is Such A Killer Band
It's Terrie Carr and I was thrilled to catch up with Nothing More Frontman Jonny Hawkins to talk about the "Carnal Deluxe" edition and their re-release of "Freefall" this time with Chris Daughtry collaborating with the band, AND their partnership with "K9's For Warriors" and why partnering with such an impactful organization was important for the band.
Jonny Chatted With Me About Music and Dogs!
Check Out The INCREDIBLE Video We discuss For "Freefall"
"Freefall" Has A Mission
Jonny talks about why partnering with K9's For Heroes was something the band felt was an important mission for the song, and there are so many ways their fans and the public can help. https://www.k9s4heroes.org
The band has some cool links on their own website https://nothingmore.net with ways to donate and also buy merch to help the cause. It's such an awesome initiative.
Nothing More Is Coming To Jersey!
And let me tell you from personal experience, they are such a killer live band, not only talented, but incredible on stage with a dynamic presence, massive production and presence. They own every show. Jonny talls about what to expect on their headlining tour too, and the openers they handpicked to join them.
Grab your tickets for the Wellmont Theater show on (Nothing More- Carnal Nature World Tour) on February 19th 2026 at - https://wellmonttheater.com/shows/nothing-more-carnal-nature-world-tour/
You won't be sorry!