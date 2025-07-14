North Jersey Hosted Free Outdoor Concerts and Family Fun Despite Stormy Weather

North Jersey hosted a vibrant lineup of free outdoor concerts and family fun from July 10 to 13, despite some weather challenges. The weather forecast predicted rainy conditions and thunderstorms on July 10 and 11.

Nevertheless, improved conditions from July 12 onward ensured endless outdoor fun for everyone. Smart planning also meant the venues were prepped, and indoor spots stood steady in case of bad weather.

Music lovers enjoyed a variety of genres, from classic rock and pop to salsa and soca. Reggae, country, Latin, and soothing R&B jams filled the air at multiple venues across the region, leaving fans yearning for more.

On July 10, Memorial Park in Little Falls hosted Nash East, with the country band delivering a scintillating performance. That same night, The Kootz brought the rock n' roll with fiber to the Pompton Lakes Library. Latin beats were the highlight at Dundee Island Park as Orquesta La Caribeña performed in Pasillica.

Southern Steel brought Skynyrd sounds to Rutherford's Williams Center on July 11, while Exodus Supreme wowed crowds at Direnzo Park with their mixed Caribbean rhythms. Some Guys and a Broad impressed fans with classic rock, Blues, and R&B covers in Oak Ridge.

The Meadowlands Pace harness race at East Rutherford, thanks to the featured $2.5 million stake. Entertainment options like shark rides, DJ performances, and food trucks complemented the event. Book lovers got the chance to meet and greet the New York Times bestselling author, Adriana Trigiani, in Northvale.