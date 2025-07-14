Rhino to Release Deluxe Audio Version of Fleetwood Mac’s 9x Platinum Album

NEW YORK – MAY 5: Fleetwood Mack performs at the MTV Networks UpFront at The Theater at Madison Square Garden May 05, 2004 in New York City.

Fans will soon be able to get their hands on premium versions of Fleetwood Mac's landmark 1975 album. The record, which sold 9x platinum, is getting special treatment from Rhino Records.

The deluxe package includes a Blu-ray featuring crystal-clear Dolby ATMOS sound by Chris James, along with an impressive 5.1 mix from Ken Caillat and Claus Trelby. For vinyl lovers, 5,000 collectors can grab numbered copies pressed on premium 180-gram vinyl, with audio expert Kevin Gray handling the mastering.

Die-hard fans can hunt down one of 2,000 limited edition sets. These packages include two 7-inch singles featuring hits like "Over My Head," "Rhiannon," "Say You Love Me," and "Blue Letter."

When the album first dropped on July 11, 1975, it was a game-changer. Though it slowly climbed - taking over 12 months - to reach Billboard's number one spot, it stayed in the Top 40 for more than a year.

The group landed three Top 40 hits in the U.S. - their first time cracking the charts since their style shift.

This album marked major changes. After Bob Welch left, the band picked up Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, who previously performed as Buckingham Nicks.

While fans nicknamed it "The White Album," this wasn't their first self-titled release. Their debut album from 1968 had the same name.