Text To Win: Aziz Ansari

Born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1983, Aziz Ansari is an Indian-American actor, comedian, and filmmaker. While he started his career in 2004, focusing mainly on stand-up comedy and even winning the Jury Award for “Best Standup” at HBO’s U.S. comedy Arts Festival in 2006, Ansari got his first break into mainstream media with Human Giant, a sketch series on MTV with fellow comedians Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, and Jason Woliner.

After two seasons, Human Giant was ended by the group by choice, allowing Ansari to take one of his most iconic roles as Tom Haverford in Parks and Recreation. The show ran for seven seasons, with Aziz appearing through the duration and earned massive praise from critics.

After Parks and Recreation ended in 2015, that same year Aziz Ansari helped create a series for Netflix called Master of None. The show almost immediately was considered one of the top comedies of the year. His performance in this who earned him a nomination for the Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy Golden Globe, and a win for the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series alongside his co-writer Alan Yang.

Ansari has appeared in several films, including Judd Apatow’s Funny People (2011), Seth Rogan’s This Is the End (2013), and Get Him to the Greek (2010), but has chosen TV and stand-up as his preferred way to use his talents. His stand-up content has included the Comedy Central special Intimate Moments for a Sensual Evening (2010), and the Netflix specials Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive (2013), Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden (2015), and Aziz Ansari: Right Now (2019).

