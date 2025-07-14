Text To Win: Queensrÿche

Contests
Text "Queensryche" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Queensrÿche with Accept at the Starland Ballroom on Tuesday, November 25th!

Founded in 1982, metal band Queensrÿche was formed in Washington by members Michael Wilton, Chris DeGarmo, Scott Rockenfield, Eddie Jackson, and Geoff Tate. Originally under the name The Mob, the band started forming in the 70s after each member had left their individual bands. The Mob was their first idea for a band name; however, it had already been claimed elsewhere.

After recording a demo of four songs, the group decided to create their iconic name Queensrÿche out of their song “Queen of the Reich.” Changing the name slightly to avoid association with Nazism, Queensrÿche was born and began their metal journey.

Their first release was in 1983 after a glowing review by Kerrang! Magazine and Easy Street Record founders, Kim and Diana Harris, decided to release their demo as an EP. To the Harris’ surprise, their EP was an international hit and instantly garnered the band attention. The band toured with bands such as Quiet Riot and Twisted Sister across the United States and Canada.

After completing their tour, Queensrÿche recorded their first full-length album, The Warning. It wasn’t until their 1990 album, Empire, though, that the band reached peak success. Empire hit No. 7 on the charts and sold over 3 million copies. The success of this album allowed the band to perform their first headline tour.

Some turmoil led to the separation of Geoff Tate from the band, although Tate maintains part ownership of the Queensrÿche name and performs music under the band name “Geoff Tate’s Queensrÿche.” In 2012, Todd La Torre joined the new lineup of Queensrÿche, alongside Eddie Jackson, Michael Wilton, Casey Grillo, and Mike Stone. La Torre helped relaunch the band into newfound success, at first with their side project, Rising West, and afterwards with the Queensrÿche name.

Most recently, the group released their 16th studio album, Digital Noise Alliance, in 2022. They are currently working towards recording new music, aiming to be in the studio this year. Most of their albums feature the Tri-Ryche symbol, a falcon-like shape that the band has identified with since their first tour.

Tickets are on sale Friday at starlandballroom.com.

Click HERE to check out our gallery from the last time Queensrÿche played Starland!

From 12:05am on 7/14/25 to 11:55pm on 7/20/25, text "Queensrÿche" to 973-292-1055 to enter this text to win contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to see Queensrÿche at the Starland Ballroom valued at $45.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of Starland Ballroom. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

