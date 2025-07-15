Contests
Lemon – Aid – For Paws – Local Kids Helping Denville Shelter Dogs One Cup At A Time

Denville Has Two Young Heroes! It’s Terrie Carr, and I first heard about two young animal lovers a few years ago, when reading the Friends Of The Denville Animal Shelter…

Terrie Carr

Denville Has Two Young Heroes!

It's Terrie Carr, and I first heard about two young animal lovers a few years ago, when reading the Friends Of The Denville Animal Shelter Facebook page. Lemon-Aid For Paws was created by two local Denville kids,

Started six years ago (and raising $ 87 in their first year), the LemonAID Stand has grown into an annual event and will take place this Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 10 am-4 pm, right near Peace Pipe Golf Course.

Serving ice-cold lemonade plus Sno cones, it's the perfect summer cool off for a GREAT cause!

100% of the proceeds will go to the Denville Animal Shelter. What started as a 4 and 5-year-old wanting to host a lemonade stand, raising just $87 their first year,  has become something so much bigger.  Since its inception five years ago, LemonAID for Paws has raised $11,000 just by selling lemonade.

This year, they will be raffling off baskets from local Denville businesses, as well.

You Can Follow The Friends Of The Denville Animal Shelter Page

And as many of you know, the Denville Animal Shelter is very dear to my heart, as I have adopted two dogs from the shelter, including my beloved Rosie. Many WDHA staffers have!

Rosie Carr

SammyPhoto Credit- Joe Frazz

Sammy Freda

TC Collection

Hela Bufis

All adopted from The Denville Animal Shelter! They say Thank You, and so do I! Can't wait to stop by for a cold glass!

Thank You! Terrie Carr

