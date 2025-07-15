Nikki Sixx on Working with Dolly Parton, Re-Recording ‘Home Sweet Home’

Last month, Motley Crue shared a new version of their classic power ballad "Home Sweet Home" with Dolly Parton. Working with the country icon was an experience Nikki Sixx won't soon forget.



The Crue bassist/songwriter talked about working with Parton in a new interview with Forbes. Before re-recording "Home Sweet Home," Sixx worked with Parton on "Bygones," an original track on Parton's 2023 album Rockstar. (The song also featured vocals from Judas Priest's Rob Halford and Motley Crue guitarist John 5.) But Sixx said working with Parton on "Home Sweet Home" was "a career high."



Sixx recalled Parton telling him she really liked the lyrics of the classic song and said it was one of her late husband Carl's favorite songs. He noted, "And she goes, in her very sweet southern accent, 'When you’re young, you want to get as far away from home as possible. You want to chase those dreams. You want to chase whatever you want to do. And then once you get there, it’s the journey getting back to your roots.' I was like, 'No one’s ever explained my lyrics to me that clear.' That just touched me on so many levels."