Nikki Sixx on Working with Dolly Parton, Re-Recording ‘Home Sweet Home’
Last month, Motley Crue shared a new version of their classic power ballad "Home Sweet Home" with Dolly Parton. Working with the country icon was an experience Nikki Sixx won't soon forget.
The Crue bassist/songwriter talked about working with Parton in a new interview with Forbes. Before re-recording "Home Sweet Home," Sixx worked with Parton on "Bygones," an original track on Parton's 2023 album Rockstar. (The song also featured vocals from Judas Priest's Rob Halford and Motley Crue guitarist John 5.) But Sixx said working with Parton on "Home Sweet Home" was "a career high."
Sixx recalled Parton telling him she really liked the lyrics of the classic song and said it was one of her late husband Carl's favorite songs. He noted, "And she goes, in her very sweet southern accent, 'When you’re young, you want to get as far away from home as possible. You want to chase those dreams. You want to chase whatever you want to do. And then once you get there, it’s the journey getting back to your roots.' I was like, 'No one’s ever explained my lyrics to me that clear.' That just touched me on so many levels."
As previously reported, the new "Dolly Crue" version of "Home Sweet Home" is featured on Motley Crue's new career retrospective compilation From The Beginning. A portion of the proceeds from the new "Home Sweet Home" will benefit Covenant House, which offers aid and assistance to youth experiencing homelessness, human trafficking survivors, and young families.
From The Beginning is due out on September 12 and is available for pre-order here. A complete track listing is below.
Motley Crue - From The Beginning - Track List
Live Wire
Take Me To The Top
Shout at the Devil [remastered -2021]
Looks That Kill [remastered - 2021]
Too Young To Fall In Love [remastered -2021]
Smokin' In The Boys Room [remastered -2021]
Home Sweet Home [remastered -2021]
Girls, Girls, Girls
Wild Side
Dr. Feelgood
Without You
Kickstart My Heart
Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
Primal Scream
Afraid *
Saints of Los Angeles
The Dirt (Est. 1981)
Dogs Of War
Cancelled *
Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)
*= Feature on vinyl version only