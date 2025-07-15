Win On-Air: Finger Eleven

Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am - 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Finger Eleven with Alien Ant Farm at the Starland Ballroom on Saturday, October 4th!

Finger Eleven got their start in Burlington, Ontario in 1990 when the group was in high school, originally going by the names Stone Soul Picnic and Rainbow Butt Monkeys. The young group won a local radio station’s rock competition, getting them noticed by the public and eventually signed by Mercury Records. Still under the Rainbow Butt Monkeys moniker, the group released a handful of EPs as well as their debut album Letters from Chutney in 1995 before changing their name in 1997.

Now going by Finger Eleven, the group released Tip in 1997 and re-released it the following year on a new label. Using the success of the first album and the momentum of the re-release, the band began to tour extensively, joining Canada’s Edgefest and jumping on the Vans Warped Tour, as well as opening for bands like Creed and Fuel.

The turn of the century saw Finger Eleven really start to pick up steam, releasing The Greyest of Blue Skies in 2000, earning them more festival slots and allowed them to start headlining their own larger-scale tours. The album also spawned two songs crossing over into visual media, with “Suffocate” being used in Scream 3 and “Drag You Down” appearing in an episode of Daria. In 2002, the band also re-worked WWE wrestler Kane’s entrance song “Slow Chemical”, which he would then use between 2002 and 2008 for every match, major pay per view, and even in the WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008 video game.

Finger Eleven’s next two albums, a 2003 self-titled release and 2007’s them vs. You vs. Me helped launch them into mainstream success. The former produced their hit single “One Thing” that crushed it on the charts and was featured in multiple TV shows like Scrubs and Smallville. The latter produced their biggest hit to date in “Paralyzer”. It topped several charts in both the US and Canada and peaked at number 6 on the U.S. Hot 100 chart.

The band would release another two albums in 2010’s Life Turns Electric and 2015’s Five Crooked Lines that would also perform very well for the band. With their popularity solidified, the members of Finger Eleven decided in 2018 to play a handful of festivals and shows as Rainbow Butt Monkeys, allowing them to revisit their earlier works. In 2023 they released a greatest hits compilation album, aptly titled Greatest Hits.

Currently, Finger Eleven is working on their new 8th album, with the first single “Adrenaline” having been released in 2024 and the album title being revealed in 2025 as Last Night on Earth.

