Black Sabbath’s Movie-Inspired Name Origin Comes to Light at Final Show

A 1963 Boris Karloff horror film sparked the name Black Sabbath, and this fact struck fans with wonder during the band's last concert. The metal pioneers bid farewell on July 5 in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

Black Sabbath originally formed in 1968, under the name Earth Blues Company. They changed their name to avoid confusion when they realized there was already a band named Earth. Black Sabbath eventually chose its name based on a song with the same title by bassist Geezer Butler.

A strange night vision pushed them toward their iconic name as well. Geezer Butler had a dream that reminded him of the movie Black Sabbath. That was the inspiration for the song and the band's name.

Their final bash, dubbed Back to the Beginning, drew metal giants Metallica, Slayer, and Gojira. Steven Tyler joined forces with Ronnie Wood in a special set that lit up the festival stage.

Yet storm clouds gathered when Marilyn Manson showed up in video form. He said, "It is a great honor to be here via this video, and I'd like to say congratulations, and I love you very much, Ozzy," he said, according to The Irish Star.

Some online viewers objected to Manson's place in the concert. Sexual abuse claims from 2021, which Manson contests, sparked a fierce backlash.