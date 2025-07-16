Paranormal Investigator Dies While Touring With Infamous Annabelle Doll

Long-time paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, 54, was found dead in his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, hotel room on July 13, 2025. He was the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research.

According to Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill, there were no signs of foul play. Hotel staff discovered Rivera unresponsive in his room. State police who arrived at the scene found nothing suspicious. The complete autopsy results are expected within three months.

Rivera passed away during NESPR's "Devils on the Run Tour," which features haunted objects, including the well-known Annabelle doll. The doll was locked away in a tour vehicle in the hotel parking lot, not inside Rivera's room.

Before hunting ghosts, Rivera was a U.S. Army veteran. During his ten years with NESPR, he focused on exploring unexplained events and training others in ghost hunting. The group shared news of his death on social media, highlighting his commitment to teaching others about the paranormal.

The traveling collection includes items from well-known demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. They looked into reports about a possessed Raggedy Ann doll - now called Annabelle - in 1968. The doll currently sits in a glass case at their Connecticut museum.

Fan poses with Annabelle during Tour in CT

NESPR head Tony Spera insists the doll is dangerous. His team quickly shut down rumors that the doll went missing earlier this year.