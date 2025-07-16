The Plainfield Humane Society Needs Our Help – After Losing Everything

The Hope 4 Paws Humane Society - formerly known as the Plainfield Area Humane Society - on Rock Avenue in Plainfield was ravaged by flood waters during Monday Night's storm.

It's Terrie Carr and reading about the plight of this small shelter and it;s animals broke my heart. A representative from the shelter posted to Facebook yesterday- “We received several alerts from our alarm company last night and knew we were taking in water,“What we didn’t expect was for the entire shelter to be underwater.”- Employees and volunteers navigated the rising waters, to accomplish the number one job. Saving all the animals who according to their post were in the dark with some up to their chests in rising water. Such a dangerous task, not knowing if wires might have fallen, or what could have been in the murky flood waters. Thankfully these brave folks made sure all of the animals were rescued. I also heard that a brave samaritan was passing by and helped them, and while I haven't seen his name posted anywhere, if this is true, we are so grateful for his bravery as well.

Now The Rebuilding Must Begin

The most important task for the shelter as stated by them is to relocate the animals- Here is their statement-

"Right now our main focus is the welfare of the animals and trying to relocate as many as possible. As we are still assessing the damage and just beginning our long road to recovery, we are not able to take any physical donations of food or supplies at this time. We kindly ask that you hold off on bringing anything to the shelter.

We will post more updates once that changes.

Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts. Hope 4 Paws is run by a small staff and a volunteer-based board of trustees. We will have our hands full during this recovery. We truly appreciate your patience and support."

The donation link is below- and if any rescue groups have room to help take in the animals OR if you can foster, please follow their Facebook page and get in touch- https://www.facebook.com/hope4pawshumanesociety

They are posting updates as the become available- The situation is changing rapidly. Thanks to all of the listeners who have reached out to me as well-

Terrie Carr