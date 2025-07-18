Back To The Beginning Concert Film Hitting Theaters in 2026

Fans will get to take in Ozzy Osbourne's final performance from Back To The Beginning on the silver screen next year. Per Variety , the 100-minute concert film titled Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow will open in early 2026. An exact release date is currently unknown. Variety quotes a press release, which refers to the film as "a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath." Considering its 100-minute length, the film is also referred to as "a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park." In addition to the performances, the film will also feature behind-the-scenes moments and various interviews.

Since taking place on July 5, Back To The Beginning continues to make headlines. This week, the concert was declared the highest-grossing charity concert of all time. As previously reported, Billboard crunched the numbers related to past and more recent charity concerts. Not only was Back To The Beginning No. 1, it came in a distant first place. The outlet reported that the charity concert that came in second was the America: A Tribute to Heroes telethon, which benefited the September 11th Fund. That concert raised $129 million.



The third-highest-grossing charity concert of all time was FireAid. That concert, which took place in January and benefited victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, raised over $100 million.



Coming in at fourth and fifth, respectivly, was Live Aid and Farm Aid. Live Aid, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, raised over $100 million for African famine relief. Meanwhile, Farm Aid has rasied over $80 million since 1985 in support of family farmers in the United States.