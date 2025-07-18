ENTER ONLINE: Mudvayne

WDHA's Metal with the Mikes is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mudvayne with special guests Static-X at the Wellmont Theater on Friday, October 24th! One lucky winner will also get a signed setlist from the band!

Formed in Peoria, Illinois in 1996, Mudvayne has grown to become one of the biggest nu-metal legacies. Comprised of guitarist Greg Tribbett, bassist Ryan Martinie, drummer Matthew McDonough, and vocalist Chad Gray, the band released their debut EP in 1997, Kill, I Oughtta. After the EP gained them some traction, the group decided to create a more unique and enticing appearance by creating stage names and using face paint.

In 2000, Mudvayne released their debut album L.D. 50 which would top the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart and break the top 100 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album contained one of their biggest hits to date in “Dig” and was widely praised by critics.

Following a few years of touring with bands like Slipknot, Slayer, and Nothingface, Mudvayne released their second album The End of All Things to Come in 2002. The album expanded on the base sound the band set with the previous release, leading The End of All Things to Come to be considered one of the most acclaimed metal albums of 2002 and even being certified gold by the RIAA the following year.

Surrounding a tour opening for Metallica, Mudvayne began to write their third album Lost and Found in 2004, eventually releasing it that April. The album was another hit for the band, falling just shy of the top of the Billboard 200 chart and charting well internationally too. While eventually being certified gold by the RIAA, Lost and Found also had numerous successful singles, with the first single “Determined” earning a Grammy nomination but falling short against Slipknot, and the second “Happy?” being another massive hit for them.

Mudvayne would release two more albums in The New Game in 2008 and a self-titled fifth album in 2009, both of which were well received by fans. In 2010, the band went on hiatus to allow Chad and Greg to tour in their supergroup Hellyeah with the initial plan to return in 2014, but that deadline came and went, sending the band into a deeper hibernation than fans anticipated.

It wouldn’t be until 2021 that Mudvayne would reapply the paint and get back on stage. Since then, they have been touring continuously, including a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie and a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of L.D. 50. The band has been allegedly talking internally about a new album, their first in over 15 years, but nothing has officially been announced.

Formed in 1994, Static-X was led by vocalist Wayne Static alongside drummer Ken Jay. They are an industrial metal band with more than seven albums under their belt, with the most recent album being Project: Regeneration Volume 2released in 2024.. Their style focuses primarily on the nu metal movement that was popular in the late 1990s, with the band describing themselves as “evil disco.”

The lineup of Static-X has altered over the years, with several members leaving due to creative differences, as well as the lead singer, Wayne Static, passing away in 2014. With his passing, the band broke up until 2018 when members Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, and Ken Jay reunited alongside a new vocalist, originally known only as Xer0 and was eventually revealed to be Edsel Dope of the band Dope in a "robot" Wayne Static mask.

