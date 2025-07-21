Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Don Barnes From 38 Special on New Music, 50 Year “Milestones” MTV and Advice From Ronnie Van Zant

38 Special Return With Their First New Music In 20 Years! It’s Terrie Carr and what a great time I had catching up and reliving memories with Don Barnes from…

Terrie Carr
Nick Spanos

38 Special Return With Their First New Music In 20 Years!

It's Terrie Carr and what a great time I had catching up and reliving memories with Don Barnes from 38 Special. The band is "special" indeed with a catalog that stands the test of time and makes us all feel 15 again!

A Great hang with Don Live From His Dining Room!

From Southern Roots To MTV Stardom

Don recalls shifting from being a band associated with the "Southern Rock" label and recreating themselves as one of the premiere MTV bands of the 1980's. The band was one of the first to be played on MTV with a live version of "Hold On Loosely" in 1981 and the rest is history- Advice from their legendary Jacksonville brother Ronnie Van Zant was sound on how to recreate the Jacksonville sound and Don explains in our interview.

Their First MTV Experience

38 Special Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary With Milestone

Their first new music in 20 years. Don talks about crafting the record and specifically the new tune "All I Haven't Said" - "Milestone" is out- September 19th.

All I Haven't Said

38 Special Hits State Theater On October 16th

So grab your tickets and head out to hear their spectacular catalog for yourself. How do they fit all the hits into one show? Don explains! https://www.stnj.org/

Here are a few of my favorite 38 Special videos -

Thanks For The Time Don! Terrie Carr

38 specialDon BarnesMTVreconnect with rockersTerrie Carr
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Dave Mustaine performing live.
MusicWhy Megadeth Wasn’t at Back To The BeginningErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Ray Davies signs copies of his autobiography; 'Americana: The Kinks, The Riff, The Road' at Waterstones, Piccadilly on October 1, 2013 in London, England.
MusicThe Kinks’ Ray Davies Says Band’s Four-Year U.S. Ban Sparked Creative BreakthroughLaura Adkins
Guitarist Zoltan Bathory (L) and bassist Chris Kael of Five Finger Death Punch perform at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicFive Finger Death Punch Marks 20 Years With Re-Recorded ‘Best Of — Volume 1’ AlbumDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect