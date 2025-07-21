Don Barnes From 38 Special on New Music, 50 Year “Milestones” MTV and Advice From Ronnie Van Zant
38 Special Return With Their First New Music In 20 Years!
It's Terrie Carr and what a great time I had catching up and reliving memories with Don Barnes from 38 Special. The band is "special" indeed with a catalog that stands the test of time and makes us all feel 15 again!
A Great hang with Don Live From His Dining Room!
From Southern Roots To MTV Stardom
Don recalls shifting from being a band associated with the "Southern Rock" label and recreating themselves as one of the premiere MTV bands of the 1980's. The band was one of the first to be played on MTV with a live version of "Hold On Loosely" in 1981 and the rest is history- Advice from their legendary Jacksonville brother Ronnie Van Zant was sound on how to recreate the Jacksonville sound and Don explains in our interview.
Their First MTV Experience
38 Special Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary With Milestone
Their first new music in 20 years. Don talks about crafting the record and specifically the new tune "All I Haven't Said" - "Milestone" is out- September 19th.
All I Haven't Said
38 Special Hits State Theater On October 16th
So grab your tickets and head out to hear their spectacular catalog for yourself. How do they fit all the hits into one show? Don explains! https://www.stnj.org/
Here are a few of my favorite 38 Special videos -