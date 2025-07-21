Text To Win: Colin Jost

Text "Funny" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Colin Jost at the Bergen Performing Arts Center on Friday, August 1st!

Colin Jost serves as a head writer at Saturday Night Live, television’s longest running and most successful sketch and comedy show, now in its 48th season. Jost originally joined the show as a writer in 2005 and became a co-head writer in 2012. Jost has also co-anchored “Weekend Update” alongside fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014.

Jost has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards, and has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards for his writing on SNL. Jost and Che hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017. In 2018, they co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2015, Jost wrote “Staten Island Summer,” a coming-of-age comedy that was released by Paramount Pictures and produced by Lorne Michaels. Jost has since been seen in the films “How to Be Single,” “Coming 2 America,” and “Tom and Jerry.”

As a writer, Jost has been published multiple times in The New Yorker and has contributed to the New York Times Magazine and the HuAington Post, amongst others.

In July 2020, Jost debuted his memoir, A Very Punchable Face. The memoir is a series of essays, which documents pivotal moments in Jost’s life including growing up in Staten Island in a family of firefighters, commuting three hours a day to high school, attending Harvard while Facebook was created, and more. For every accomplishment and absurd moment, there is an honest, emotional one, told with a healthy dose of self-deprecation.

Tickets are on sale now at bergenpac.org!

Text Line Powered by:

Corona Sunbrew - Citrus and cerveza - La playa awaits!

Check out Mammoth performing "Don't Back Down" at WDHA's Mammoth For Ya' Mama at Debonair Music Hall this past May HERE.