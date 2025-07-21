Text To Win: Foreigner on December 12th

Text "Foreigner" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Foreigner at the Wellmont Theater on Friday, December 12th!

Formed in 1976, Foreigner is a British-American band formed by Mick Jones and Lou Gramm. The lineup has evolved in its nearly 50-year history, and currently consists of Mick Jones on Guitar and vocals, Jeff Pilson on Bass, Kelly Hansen on vocals, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson and Luis Maldonado on guitar, and Chris Frazier on drums.

The group combined hard rock, pop, and R&B to create a sound that would help Foreigner’s quick rise to fame. Their debut self-titled album came out in 1977 was an enormous success, with two singles that would hit the Top 10 in the US in “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold as Ice”. The next year, they released Double Vision (1978) which brought even more hits in the title track and “Hot Blooded”.

The release of Double Vision started a string of platinum albums, which continued on with 1979’s Head Games and 1981’s 4 which gave the band the chart-topping hit “Urgent” and the ever-popular “Juke Box Hero”. The next year, Foreigner released Agent Provocateur (1984) and gave them their biggest hit to date with the rocking ballad “I Wanna Know What Love Is”

With constant global tours and over 80 million records sold worldwide, its no surprise that Foreigner has had an enduring history. The band has hinted at their “current” tour being a “farewell” tour for the last few tours, so with the potential of Mick and the band taking their last bow after any of their tours, there is only so much time left to witness rock royalty showcase their talents.

