Win On-Air: The Great Greek Gift Certificate
Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a $50 gift certificate to The Great Greek in Old Bridge!
Live Deliciously at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill! Now open in Old Bridge, enjoy flavorful and authentic Mediterranean cuisine, including dishes like Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters, traditional Gyros, made-to-order fresh Feta Fries, Greek salads and more, all available for dine-in, pick-up, catering and delivery.
Everything at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is crafted using recipes that have been passed down for generations. Guest favorites include:
- The Great Greek Gyro – Beef and Lamb or Grilled Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta Cheese, wrapped in fresh Pita Bread
- Chicken Souvlaki – Grilled Chicken topped with Lemon Oil served over Rice Pilaf alongside Tzatziki and fresh Pita Bread
- Baklava – Classic Greek dessert with layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
Check them out at 2040 US-9 suite 101, Old Bridge, NJ 08857
- Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
From 6:00am to 10:00am from 7/21/25 to 7/25/25, call 973-292-1055 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a gift certificate to The Great Greek valued at $50, courtesy of The Great Greek. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.