Win On-Air: The Great Greek Gift Certificate

From 6:00am to 10:00am from 7/21/25 to 7/25/25, call 973-292-1055 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a gift certificate to The Great Greek valued at $50, courtesy of The Great Greek. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.