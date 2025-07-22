Text To Win: Bret Michaels & Vince Neil With Stephen Pearcy

Text "Glam" to the WDHA & Corona Sunbrew text line for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bret Michaels & Vince Neil with Stephen Pearcy at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Sunday, August 3rd! One randomly selected winner will receive a pair of reserved seating tickets! Enter online for an extra chance to win!

Bret Michaels is best known as the front man for the Glam Metal band Poison. The Pennsylvania group rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the “glam” or “hair” metal scene. Throughout their career, Poison has sold over 55 million albums worldwide and has released numerous hit singles including “Look What The Cat Dragged In”, “Nothing But A Good Time”, “Fallen Angel”, “Unskinny Bop”, and “Talk Dirty To Me”. Arguably their most recognizable single is one of the most well-know power ballads to come out of the era, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”.

Bret Michaels is also an accomplished solo artist having released four studio albums and singles such as “Raine”, “Nothing To Lose”, “Lie To Me”, and “Go That Far”. “Go That Far” was also the theme song to Bret’s hit reality dating series called “Rock Of Love”. The series ran for three seasons on VH1 and featured a cast of women competing for the affection of Bret and to be in a relationship with him. Rather than continue the series with a fourth season, Bret starred in a reality show entitled “Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It”, which showcased his everyday life.

Aside from a dating competition show, Bret also appeared on another reality competition program. He was one of the contestants on season three of Celebrity Apprentice hosted by Donald Trump on NBC. Not only that, but Bret won the entire competition raising roughly $640,000 for the American Diabetes Association.

Vince Neil is the founding vocalist of the legendary Mötley Crüe. Getting his start with the band in 1981, Neil has been the voice for some of the biggest, loudest, and most rockin' tracks in rock history. With hits like "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Dr. Feelgood", "Home Sweet Home", and "Kickstart My Heart", Neil and Crüe have become household names. That's not to mention his solo career, which has three studio albums and one live album released between 1993 and 2010.

Stephen Pearcy founded the glam metal band RATT in 1976. Since then, the band has been a staple of the glam sound, with hits like "Round and Round" and "Lay It down". The band stuck around until 2022, when they disbanded and Pearcy saying that they will only come back if the classic lineup returns. In the meantime, Pearcy is touring solo, playing a mix of his own solo music as well as classic RATT songs.

