Five Finger Death Punch Scores Record 12th Consecutive No. 1 on Rock Chart With ‘I Refuse’

Five Finger Death Punch has struck gold again. Their single, "I Refuse," just hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. This marks their 12th straight climb to the top spot, pushing their total number of No. 1 singles to 16. With guest vocals from Maria Brink of In This Moment, the track has made waves across multiple charts. It climbed to No. 15 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, drawing 2.3 million listeners.

On Instagram, Brink wrote, "We are excited to announce the unveiling of the new @5fdp song I Refuse. ... We feel blessed to be a part of this." "I Refuse" is a re-recorded version of a 2018 song, and it's part of their compilation album released on July 18, Best Of (Volume 1). The track sits at No. 25 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. In just one week, from July 4 to 10, it received 370,000 US streams. This fresh take breathes new life into the 2018 original from And Justice for None. Five Finger Death Punch's previous No. 1 single, "This Is the Way," stayed at the top for two weeks in June 2024.

Since their first No. 1 hit, "Coming Down," in 2012, the Las Vegas rockers haven't looked back. Their winning streak kicked off with "Sham Pain" in 2018, setting an unmatched record for consecutive chart-toppers. Only two bands stand ahead in the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart's 44-year history: Shinedown received 20 No. 1s, and Three Days Grace got 19.