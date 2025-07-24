Tom Morello Announces 23-City Tour Through U.S. and Canada for Fall 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Guitarist Tom Morello performs onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The annual benefit raises critical funds for MusiCares’ Emergency Financial Assistance and Addiction Recovery programs. For more information visit musicares.org.

Guitar master Tom Morello plans a massive sweep through North America, mixing full-band shows with personal storytelling from August to November 2025. The 23-stop run splits between the U.S. and Canada.

"The last Big Event before they throw us all in jail!" said Morello on Instagram per theprp.com. His first stop hits Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, on Aug. 30.

Eight U.S. stops pack music halls and theaters. The shows wind through Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, Brooklyn, New York City, Atlantic City, and Mashantucket. Each night brings Tom Morello & Friends Electric Full Band Show to the stage.

Up north, 15 shows fill venues across Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick from mid-October through early November. Most nights feature stripped-down storytelling, while five dates bring the thunder with full band power.

Fresh music backs the tour announcement. Morello's new track "Pretend You Remember Me" dropped this July. Last year saw him team up with his son Roman for "Soldier in the Army of Love."

Want tickets? Grab them first through Wednesday's presale at 10 a.m. with code LIVEMORELLO. New York shows get a special BrooklynVegan presale Thursday: use MORELLOBV. Everyone else can buy starting Friday at 10 a.m.

U.S. shows line up:

Nov. 13 - Chicago (Vic Theatre)

Nov. 15 - Washington DC (Lincoln Theatre)

Nov. 17 - Boston (Paradise Rock Club)

Nov. 18 - Brooklyn (Warsaw)

Nov. 19 - New York City (Irving Plaza)

Nov. 21 - Atlantic City (The Music Box)

Nov. 22 - Mashantucket (Great Cedar Showroom)