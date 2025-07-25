Contests
New Jersey’s Best Beach, According to Travelers

There are so many fantastic beaches in the state and across the U.S., which makes it difficult to pick the best beach in the area.

There are so many fantastic beaches in the state and across the U.S., which makes it difficult to pick the best beach in the area.
But, when it comes to making a bucket list of places to visit, it's worth trying to spot the best beach around and put it on your must-see tally. Going to the beach can make for a fantastic day trip, with the chance to soak up the sun on a perfect, warm day and bask in the glow of the season. Now, one outlet has pinpointed the best beach in Michigan to visit, and it's according to real travelers.

The State's Must-Visit Beach

When it comes to great beaches, the folks at Reader's Digest have put together a tally of the best beaches in America. "Beaches might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Florida or California but likely not when contemplating Iowa, Nebraska, or the Dakotas," they note, adding that still, "every state has stellar beaches."

So, what's the must-see beach in New Jersey? According to Reader's Digest, it's Strathmere in Cape May County. "Many of the Jersey Shore beaches are teeming with people, T-shirt shops, and gaudy souvenirs, but this beach just up from Sea Isle City and Avalon is secluded Atlantic coast heaven," the publication notes.

So, what are some fun things to do at the beach? Bucket List Journey has 60 suggestions, and one of them is to camp on the beach. "There’s nothing quite like enjoying the beach at night (and eating s'mores)," they note, adding that "from setting up the camp to telling stories around the fire, it all will be a great bonding experience." They also love the idea of celebrating a special occasion there, adding, "From spring breaks to birthday celebrations to weddings and romantic honeymoons, you name it, the beach is one of those places where the vibe just perfectly fits any special occasion."

