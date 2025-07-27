All Mixed Up – Remembering the Legacy of Ozzy Osbourne

This morning on All Mixed Up, we spend some time remembering the incredible Ozzy Osbourne.

The first time I met Ozzy would have been in the fall of 1983 when his Bark At the Moon album had just been released. He, of course, was still generating some headlines for the bat-biting incident a year earlier. He showed up at the radio station pretty inebriated and was clearly not his best version of himself. I remember thinking, "He didn't REALLY bite that bat, did he?" Needless to say, I didn't ask him about it.

What has struck me most these past few weeks - from the final concert a few weeks ago, to his passing - is how revered he was from people across so many music genres. From doing Pepsi commercials with Donny and Marie Osmond, to having 1950's pop icon Pat Boone record his music, to having such artists as Eric Clapton, Mike McCready, Jeff Beck, Post Malone, and Elton John on his recordings, Ozzy was clearly a transcendent artist. And that's not even taking into consideration the impact he and his family had on reality television.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

And So It Goes - Billy Joel

Nick of Time - Bonnie Raitt

Sunday Love - Bruce Springsteen

PAT DINZIO - the Smithereens and Black Sabbath

Blues Before and After - Smithereens

Iron Man - Black Sabbath

Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks

Crying In the Night - Buckingham Nicks

Races Are Run (live) - Buckingham Nicks

Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes with Grace Potter and Railroad Earth

Rain In the Summertime - Alarm

Summer Rain - Johnny Rivers

The Boys of Summer - Don Henley

Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd

Shot In the Dark (original version) - Wildlife

Shot In the Dark - Ozzy Osbourne

Mama I'm Coming Home (demo) - Ozzy Osbourne

Mama I'm Coming Home - Ozzy Osbourne

Close My Eyes Forever - Chris D'Amico and Lauren Gibbs

The Very Thought of You - Barbra Streisand and Bob Dylan

Romeo and Juliet (live) - Dire Straits

I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley

Rock and Roll Woman - Buffalo Springfield

Help Me Janie - Spongetones

Easy - Barenaked Ladies

Changes - Coldplay

Ordinary Man - Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John

One of Those Days - Ozzy Osbourne with Eric Clapton

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne with Jeff Beck

Hang On To Yourself - Paul Collins

Moonage Daydream - David Bowie

Mambo Sun - Bongos

Marcella - Beach Boys

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet