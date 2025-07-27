All Mixed Up – Remembering the Legacy of Ozzy Osbourne
This morning on All Mixed Up, we spend some time remembering the incredible Ozzy Osbourne. The first time I met Ozzy would have been in the fall of 1983 when…
The first time I met Ozzy would have been in the fall of 1983 when his Bark At the Moon album had just been released. He, of course, was still generating some headlines for the bat-biting incident a year earlier. He showed up at the radio station pretty inebriated and was clearly not his best version of himself. I remember thinking, "He didn't REALLY bite that bat, did he?" Needless to say, I didn't ask him about it.
What has struck me most these past few weeks - from the final concert a few weeks ago, to his passing - is how revered he was from people across so many music genres. From doing Pepsi commercials with Donny and Marie Osmond, to having 1950's pop icon Pat Boone record his music, to having such artists as Eric Clapton, Mike McCready, Jeff Beck, Post Malone, and Elton John on his recordings, Ozzy was clearly a transcendent artist. And that's not even taking into consideration the impact he and his family had on reality television.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
And So It Goes - Billy Joel
Nick of Time - Bonnie Raitt
Sunday Love - Bruce Springsteen
PAT DINZIO - the Smithereens and Black Sabbath
Blues Before and After - Smithereens
Iron Man - Black Sabbath
Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks
Crying In the Night - Buckingham Nicks
Races Are Run (live) - Buckingham Nicks
Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes with Grace Potter and Railroad Earth
Rain In the Summertime - Alarm
Summer Rain - Johnny Rivers
The Boys of Summer - Don Henley
Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd
Shot In the Dark (original version) - Wildlife
Shot In the Dark - Ozzy Osbourne
Mama I'm Coming Home (demo) - Ozzy Osbourne
Mama I'm Coming Home - Ozzy Osbourne
Close My Eyes Forever - Chris D'Amico and Lauren Gibbs
The Very Thought of You - Barbra Streisand and Bob Dylan
Romeo and Juliet (live) - Dire Straits
I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley
Rock and Roll Woman - Buffalo Springfield
Help Me Janie - Spongetones
Easy - Barenaked Ladies
Changes - Coldplay
Ordinary Man - Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John
One of Those Days - Ozzy Osbourne with Eric Clapton
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne with Jeff Beck
Hang On To Yourself - Paul Collins
Moonage Daydream - David Bowie
Mambo Sun - Bongos
Marcella - Beach Boys
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.