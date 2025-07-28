LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 15: Singer Jacoby Shaddix of the band Papa Roach performs during the Carnival of Madness tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Papa Roach has always been a band that you can’t confine and that makes them so unique. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach Celebrates A Birthday Today. What better time to take a look at Five Amazing Papa Roach Songs For Jacoby's Birthday!

Papa Roach debuted alongside some other great nu-metal acts. I’ve always hated labelling bands, but that was the era of rock back then. Nevertheless, they had rap infused on their debut. It was a cool blend. An experimental one that you always thought would be a part of the band’s feel. However, just a few albums in and they went through a metamorphosis of sorts. It became more straightforward rock. Still containing that heavy edge, but somehow different.

Later in their discography they would bring back those hip hop elements but then use them sparingly and with each release you never know what you’re going to get. Except that you’ll get quality, heavy riffs, mesmerizing vocals, and catchy, infectious hooks.

It takes real talent for a band to be able to do this and not push away their fanbase. Their major label debut “Infest” came back in 2000. So it’s insane that they’ve been giving us quality material for 25 years!! I can’t wait for their next record!

So, this is Jacoby’s birthday. What a great guy. Very easy to talk to and always full of energy and excitement. Let’s take a look at some tunes for his special day.

Here’s five amazing tracks as Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach Celebrates a Birthday today!

TIME AND TIME AGAIN: This tunes is so cool. It’s fun, edgy and filled with a lot of emotion too. Intense song!

2.SCARS: This one feels so vulnerable. It’s got a melody that can’t be beat. Great track all around.

3.FALLING APART: Such a great guitar riff. Jacoby sounds in rare form….such strong vocals. Overall, a really good tune!

4. BETWEEN ANGELS AND INSECTS: A crowd pleaser for sure. You can feel the angst and raw emotion. Such a headbanger.