Win On-Air: WDHA Presents: Whiskey Myers

Formed in 2007 in Palestine, Texas, Whiskey Myers is a rock and roll band that has quickly gained a following since. Currently, the band is comprised of vocalist and guitarist Cody Cannon, guitarist John Jeffers and Cody Tate, drummers Jeff Hogg and Tony Kent, and bassist Jamey Gleaves.

Whiskey Myers released their first album Road of Life in 2008 and followed it up with the vastly successful Firewater in 2011. The album contained their first widely successful hit in “Ballad of a Southern Man”, helping the release to the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

The band grew their popularity by touring the country before releasing Early Morning Shakes in 2014 and Mud in 2016, both to very positive reviews. The now relatively popular Whiskey Myers then appeared in a four-episode run of Yellowstone in 2018, skyrocketing their albums from popular to topping the iTunes charts.

Since their appearance on Yellowstone, Whiskey Myers has had steadily increasing success, with their 2019 self-titled album topping the Billboard Country chart and hitting the top 10 on the Active Rock and Billboard 200 charts. Most recently, the band released their sixth album Tornillo in 2022 and are gearing up to release their new album Whomp Whack Thunder in September of 2025.

Whiskey Myers is also preparing to embark on an acoustic tour this winter, giving their rock and country songs a new spin!

