AC/DC’s Phil Rudd Takes Stage With 29-Piece Orchestra at Packed Auckland Show

At Spark Arena in Auckland on July 26, 13,000 fans watched Phil Rudd, AC/DC's former drummer, play his first major show since 2018.

Sarah-Grace Williams led the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra as they mixed strings and brass with hard rock. The 29 musicians put a fresh twist on hits from many iconic bands.

The concert contained "massive metal anthems from the likes of Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, and AC/DC and more — amplified by soaring orchestral arrangements, searing guitars, powerhouse vocals, and epic visuals," organizers Liberty Stage and Duco Touring said, according to Blabbermouth.

Behind the drum kit, Rudd powered through four tracks. He smashed out "Thunderstruck" and "Back in Black," then his own song, "Head Job." The set closed with "It's a Long Way to the Top," a song untouched by AC/DC since 1979.

The stage buzzed with talent. Jon Toogood from Shihad belted out vocals. Jennie Skulander of Devilskin and EJ Barnes, the daughter of Jimmy Barnes, added their voices. Jol Mulholland mixed the sound.

This show marked Rudd's return after splitting from AC/DC in 2015 due to legal issues in New Zealand. It was his first major appearance since November 2023, when he played "T.N.T." with a local act. Phil played drums on AC/DC's 2020 album, Power Up, but Matt Laug now sits behind the kit at the band's shows.

The orchestra ripped through 15 songs, including hits from Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Van Halen, System of a Down, and Tool. Rock mixed with metal as violins and cellos backed thundering drums.