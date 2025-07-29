Geddy Lee is an extraordinary musician and he celebrates a birthday today! A skilled bass player and unique vocalist, his material with rush and solo music has touched many people. Let’s take a look five awesome Rush songs for Geddy Lee’s Birthday!

The Canadian trio of RUSH was a force to be reckoned with. Each member of the band has chops that are admired by millions. Neil Peart was one of the greatest rock drummers to ever make music. Alex Lifeson is a technical guitarist that writes masterful riffs. Of course then you have Geddy who not just fronts the band with unique vocals, but also plays amazing bass……and synth keys too!

Their music has been an inspiration to so many listeners and other musicians. Their fusion of prog rock with straight ahead rock n roll and heavy riffs is so special and interesting. They’ve got songs of different styles that can touch everyone and hit them emotionally. And of course get them fired up!

I asked the DHA listening audience this morning for their favorite RUSH songs and it sure was an eclectic mix of responses. And that’s not surprising. Whether you’re into ballads, prog, heavy rock, or something in between, RUSH has a song for you!

Of course Neil Peart, their drummer has passed and it’s very sad. He was the primary lyricist and a really nice guy. It was a huge loss to the music world. And nobody thinks Geddy and Alex will carry on the RUSH name, since it’s not the trio. What’s cool too is that the band was able to somewhat morph their sound to go with the decades. It was a fun musical journey to watch. So let’s take a look at five awesome Rush songs for Geddy Lee’s Birthday!

ANIMATE: A rocking tune from later in their career. It's a great opener to the Counterparts record. A straight ahead hard rocker.

2. BY-TOR AND THE SNOW DOG: A prog rock classic. It's got some cool vocals from Geddy and an awesome solo from Alex Lifeson too!

3. LIMELIGHT: Such a fun song all about being a celebrity or having that status. It's got some cool breadowns and is a fan favorite.

4. LA VILLA STRANGIATO: Sure, it's a long one. But there sections are so well thought out. It evokes emotion, is technical and encompasses so many different sounds!