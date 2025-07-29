Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Five Awesome Rush Songs For Geddy Lee’s Birthday

Geddy Lee is an extraordinary musician and he celebrates a birthday today!  A skilled bass player and unique vocalist, his material with rush and solo music has touched many people. …

Mike Anthony
Rush singer/bassist Geddy Lee performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena during a stop of the band's Time Machine Tour August 14, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is wearing a "RASH" (not "Rush") t-shirt.
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Geddy Lee is an extraordinary musician and he celebrates a birthday today!  A skilled bass player and unique vocalist, his material with rush and solo music has touched many people.  Let’s take a look five awesome Rush songs for Geddy Lee’s Birthday!

The Canadian trio of RUSH was a force to be reckoned with. Each member of the band has chops that are admired by millions.  Neil Peart was one of the greatest rock drummers to ever make music.  Alex Lifeson is a technical guitarist that writes masterful riffs.  Of course then you have Geddy who not just fronts the band with unique vocals, but also plays amazing bass……and synth keys too!

Their music has been an inspiration to so many listeners and other musicians.  Their fusion of prog rock with straight ahead rock n roll and heavy riffs is so special and interesting.  They’ve got songs of different styles that can touch everyone and hit them emotionally.  And of course get them fired up!

I asked the DHA listening audience this morning for their favorite RUSH songs and it sure was an eclectic mix of responses.  And that’s not surprising.  Whether you’re into ballads, prog, heavy rock, or something in between, RUSH has a song for you!

Of course Neil Peart, their drummer has passed and it’s very sad.  He was the primary lyricist and a really nice guy.  It was a huge loss to the music world.  And nobody thinks Geddy and Alex will carry on the RUSH name, since it’s not the trio.  What’s cool too is that the band was able to somewhat morph their sound to go with the decades.  It was a fun musical journey to watch.  So let’s take a look at five awesome Rush songs for Geddy Lee’s Birthday!

  1. ANIMATE: A rocking tune from later in their career. It's a great opener to the Counterparts record. A straight ahead hard rocker.

2. BY-TOR AND THE SNOW DOG: A prog rock classic. It's got some cool vocals from Geddy and an awesome solo from Alex Lifeson too!

3. LIMELIGHT: Such a fun song all about being a celebrity or having that status. It's got some cool breadowns and is a fan favorite.

4. LA VILLA STRANGIATO: Sure, it's a long one. But there sections are so well thought out. It evokes emotion, is technical and encompasses so many different sounds!

5. TIME STAND STILL: This one gets me thinking and tugs at my heart strings. Add Aimee Mann and a really cool chorus that you can hum along to and you get an awesome track!

Geddy LeeRock 'N RollRush
Mike AnthonyWriter
Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.
Related Stories
Michael Paget of Bullet For My Valentine performs at the 2025 Seaport Concert Series - Trivium &amp; Bullet For My Valentine at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 07, 2025 in New York City.
MusicBullet For My Valentine Sets Three-City Australian Tour For ‘The Poison’ AnniversaryLaura Adkins
Scott Stapp of Creed performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicCreed Makes Comeback With Packed Shows, New Wave of FansLaura Adkins
Drummer Phil Rudd of the Australian band AC/DC performs in concert at the AT&T Center on December 12, 2008 in San Antonio, Texas.
MusicAC/DC’s Phil Rudd Takes Stage With 29-Piece Orchestra at Packed Auckland ShowLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect