Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Mammoth Performs Take A Bow For WDHA- Exclusive Performance From Debonair Music Hall

Take A Bow Is a Fan Favorite It’s Terrie Carr and we are so happy to bring you another KILLER Mammoth video from their WDHA- Debonair Music Hall listener exclusive…

Terrie Carr
Joe Frazz

Take A Bow Is a Fan Favorite

It's Terrie Carr and we are so happy to bring you another KILLER Mammoth video from their WDHA- Debonair Music Hall listener exclusive - (May 11th- 2025)

"Take A Bow " comes from Mammoth ll and is an epic, melodic banger that highlights Wolf's tapping genius and takes us on a journey into the song. It was recorded with Eddie's original "Frankenstein" guitar and through one of his dad's original Marshall heads and cabinets and this live performance will give you chills. I'm so happy Mammoth decided to include it in our event.

Take A Bow- Mind blowing Performance From Debonair Music Hall

"The End" From Mammoth Drops 10/24

And it's so exciting to anticipate what the third release will sound like. AND don't forget that Mammoth with special guests Myles Kennedy return to The Wellmont Theater in Montclair on 11/14- Tickets are LOW so get them while you can! https://wellmonttheater.com/shows/mammoth-the-end-tour/

Check Out Our Other Mammoth Exclusive Performances From The Event

Thanks to Wolf and the band for a KILLER day! TC

Debonair Music HallMammothWolfgang Van Halen
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Michael Paget of Bullet For My Valentine performs at the 2025 Seaport Concert Series - Trivium &amp; Bullet For My Valentine at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 07, 2025 in New York City.
MusicBullet For My Valentine Sets Three-City Australian Tour For ‘The Poison’ AnniversaryLaura Adkins
Scott Stapp of Creed performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicCreed Makes Comeback With Packed Shows, New Wave of FansLaura Adkins
Drummer Phil Rudd of the Australian band AC/DC performs in concert at the AT&T Center on December 12, 2008 in San Antonio, Texas.
MusicAC/DC’s Phil Rudd Takes Stage With 29-Piece Orchestra at Packed Auckland ShowLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect