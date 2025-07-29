Mammoth Performs Take A Bow For WDHA- Exclusive Performance From Debonair Music Hall
Take A Bow Is a Fan Favorite It’s Terrie Carr and we are so happy to bring you another KILLER Mammoth video from their WDHA- Debonair Music Hall listener exclusive…
Take A Bow Is a Fan Favorite
It's Terrie Carr and we are so happy to bring you another KILLER Mammoth video from their WDHA- Debonair Music Hall listener exclusive - (May 11th- 2025)
"Take A Bow " comes from Mammoth ll and is an epic, melodic banger that highlights Wolf's tapping genius and takes us on a journey into the song. It was recorded with Eddie's original "Frankenstein" guitar and through one of his dad's original Marshall heads and cabinets and this live performance will give you chills. I'm so happy Mammoth decided to include it in our event.
Take A Bow- Mind blowing Performance From Debonair Music Hall
"The End" From Mammoth Drops 10/24
And it's so exciting to anticipate what the third release will sound like. AND don't forget that Mammoth with special guests Myles Kennedy return to The Wellmont Theater in Montclair on 11/14- Tickets are LOW so get them while you can! https://wellmonttheater.com/shows/mammoth-the-end-tour/