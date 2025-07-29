Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Details Revealed

Funeral procession and service details for Ozzy Osbourne have been revealed via The Guardian.



The outlet reports the procession and service will take place in Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham, England on Wednesday, July 30. The hearse will go through the city via Broad Street and travel over Black Sabbath Bridge and the Black Sabbath bench, which has served as a memorial site since Osbourne's July 22 passing.



The Guardian notes, "The local brass band Bostin Brass will soundtrack the procession, with members of Black Sabbath and the musician Yungblud thought to be taking roles. Fans at home will be able to watch the procession via an ongoing live stream of the Sabbath bench." (The live stream can be found at BlackSabbathBench.co.uk.)



Following the procession, there will be a private funeral service. While the service will be closed to the public, Birmingham City Council advises fans to line the streets for the procession early. Roads in the area of the procession will close at 7 a.m. Fans are also encouraged to sign a condolences book located at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, which is hosting an exhibit on Osbourne.