WIN ON AIR: Linkin Park at the Prudential Center

Listen to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Linkin Park at the Prudential Center on Sunday, August 3rd!

Linkin Park formed in California in 1996 and rose to fame as one of the pioneers of a metal subgenre called “Nu Metal”. This subgenre also included bands like Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, and more. Essentially, it was music that combined metal elements like heavy riffs, breakdowns, and intense vocals with electronic elements (often from a DJ) as well as hip-hop elements. Linkin Park excelled at this style by also creating some amazing hooks in their songs. Many would say that some of these songs helped define a generation and introduced a lot of people to the world of rock music.

Linkin Parks’ debut album Hybrid Theory, released in 2000, is a staple in every rock and metal fan’s collection. It included three iconic singles from the band’s catalogue – “One Step Closer”, “Crawling”, and arguably their biggest hit “In The End”. All three songs were heavily supported by MTV, leading to Linkin Park securing a high place on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

They followed up only three years later with their sophomore album Meteora. It was considered the best-selling album at the time according to the Billboard charts selling over 800,000 copies during the first week of its release. This album includes hits like “Somewhere I Belong”, “Breaking The Habit”, “Faint”, & “Numb”. Currently, the music video for “Numb” has over two billion views on YouTube. To say this band had a cultural impact would be an understatement. Linkin Park recently released an anniversary edition of Meteora and included some never before released bonus tracks from those recording sessions.

Their success continued throughout the years releasing huge hits on each album and had songs featured in movies, such as “What I’ve Done” from the first Transformers movie directed by Michael Bay. Linkin Park’s last studio album with the main line-up was released in May of 2017 called One More Light. Tragically, lead vocalist Chester Bennington ended his own life in July of that same year. It was a loss that shattered the music world. Bands of all different genres would go on to pay tributes to Chester. Fans celebrated the legacy left by such a talented individual in every way possible.

Linkin Park are back, however, now featuring Emily Armstrong from a band called Dead Sara, on vocals. They announced a tour and dropped a new single called “The Emptiness Machine”. The band announced that a new studio album is on its way, and we can’t wait for new music from this legendary band.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Foo Fighter hit a new milestone. Get the full story HERE.