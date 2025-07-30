Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Ozzfest: Looking Back on the Festival’s Lineups

Ozzfest kicked off its first year on October 25, 1996. The festival was famously founded by Sharon Osbourne after Lollapalooza turned down Ozzy Osbourne for a spot on their lineup….

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Rob Halford, Ozzy Osbourne and Nikki Sixx
Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Ozzfest kicked off its first year on October 25, 1996.

The festival was famously founded by Sharon Osbourne after Lollapalooza turned down Ozzy Osbourne for a spot on their lineup. Ozzfest would later expand to a touring festival traveling throughout the United States and have stints in Europe and Japan.

Scroll through the gallery below to see past lineups from the history of Ozzfest.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne: His 5 Most-Viewed Music Videos on YouTube

1996

GettyImages-1305697-scaled.jpgGeorge De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Danzig, Biohazard, Sepultura, Fear Factory, Neurosis, Narcotic Gypsy.

1997

GettyImages-1305701.jpgGeorge De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images

Main stage: Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Pantera, Type O Negative, Fear Factory.

1998 (U.K. Edition)

GettyImages-2279682.jpgScott Gries/Getty Images

Main stage: Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, Pantera, Soulfly, Slayer, Fear Factory, Therapy?

1998 (U.S. Edition)

GettyImages-733021-scaled.jpgGeorge DeSota/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Megadeth, Limp Bizkit, Soulfly, Sevendust, Coal Chamber, Motorhead.

1999

GettyImages-50935591-scaled.jpgJo Hale/Getty Images

Main stage: Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Slayer, Primus featuring Buckethead, System of a Down, Godsmack.

2000

GettyImages-2279005.jpgScott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera, Godsmack, Static-X, Incubus, Methods of Mayhem, P.O.D., Queens of the Stone Age, Black Label Society, Apartment 26.

2001 (U.K. Edition)

GettyImages-2282137-1.jpgScott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Main stage: Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Tool, Papa Roach, Soulfly, Hed PE, Raging Speedhorn.

2001 (U.S. Edition)

GettyImages-2282132.jpgScott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Main stage: Black Sabbath, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Papa Roach, Linkin Park, Disturbed, Crazy Town, Black Label Society.

2002 (Germany & Belgium Edition)

GettyImages-468777622-scaled.jpgKevin Winter/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, System of a Down, Bad Religion, P.O.D., Drowning Pool, Black Label Society Oomph!, Such a Surge.

2002 (England Edition)

GettyImages-50999213-scaled.jpgMatt Cardy/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, System of a Down, Slayer, Lostprophets, Millencolin, Cradle of Filth, Drowning Pool, The Mad Capsule Markets, Black Label Society, AntiProduct

2002 (Ireland Edition)

GettyImages-1605193-scaled.jpgGetty Images

Main stage: Tool, System of a Down, Slayer, Therapy?, Lostprophets, Drowning Pool, Cyclefly, Black Label Society.

2002 (Poland & Czech Republic Edition)

GettyImages-71729953-scaled.jpgJo Hale/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Slayer, AntiProduct, Decapitated, Metalium, Royal Playboy Cartel, Black Label Society, Skwor, Astro Metro.

2002 (Netherlands Edition)

GettyImages-1305690-scaled.jpgGeorge De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Slayer, Within Temptation, Kittie, Ill Nino, Drowning Pool.

2002 (Portugal Edition)

GettyImages-692364358-scaled.jpgSteven Ferdman/Getty Images

Main stage: Tool, Slayer, Ill Nino, Kittie, Drowning Pool, AntiProduct, 500 &amp; Crave Ramp.

2002 (U.S. Edition)

GettyImages-2291039.jpgScott Gries/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, System of a Down, Rob Zombie, P.O.D., Drowning Pool, Adema, Black Label Society, Tommy Lee.

2003

GettyImages-1971806-scaled.jpgRobert Mora/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed, Chevelle, The Datsuns.

2004

GettyImages-52435766-scaled.jpgDave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images

Main stage: Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Slayer, Dimmu Borgir, Superjoint Ritual, Black Label Society.

2005 (U.K. Download Festival Edition)

GettyImages-51490659-scaled.jpgNed Dishman/Getty Images

Main stage: Black Sabbath, Velvet Revolver, HIM, Anthrax, Alter Bridge, A, Bowling for Soup, The Mad Capsule Markets, The Dwarves, Trivium.

2005 (U.S. Edition)

GettyImages-53187197-scaled.jpgMJ Kim/Getty Images

Main stage: Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Mudvayne, Shadows Fall, Black Label Society, In Flames, Velvet Revolver, Slipknot, Drowning Pool.

2006

GettyImages-57666530-scaled.jpgJo Hale/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, System of a Down, Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold, Hatebreed, Lacuna Coil, DragonForce.

2007

GettyImages-139941551-scaled.jpgMark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Lamb of God, Static-X, Lordi, Black Tide.

2008

GettyImages-81091226-scaled.jpgKevin Winter/Getty Images

Main stage: Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Serj Tankian, Hellyeah, Jonathan Davis, Cavalera Conspiracy, Shadows Fall, Apocalyptica, In This Moment, All Star Dimebag Darrell Tribute.

2010 (United States Edition)

GettyImages-98772815-scaled.jpgCharley Gallay/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Halford, Devildriver, Nonpoint.

2010 (U.K. Edition)

GettyImages-101651553-scaled.jpgKevin Winter/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Murderdolls, Steel Panther, Skindred.

2010 (Israel Edition)

GettyImages-107225549-scaled.jpgIan Hitchcock/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Soulfly, Betzefer.

2013 (Japan Edition)

GettyImages-142752586-scaled.jpgFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Slipknot, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Deftones, Maximum the Hormone, Man with a Mission, Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Treatment, Namba 69, crossfaith, Galneryus, Momoiro Clover Z, Knock Out Monkey, Artema, Black Sabbath, Tool, Stone Sour, Dir En Grey, Anthem, coldrain, Steel Panther, Mucc, AA=, Ningen Isu, Head Phones President, and fade.

2015 (Japan Edition)

GettyImages-142736479-scaled.jpgFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Korn, Evanescence, Bullet for My Valentine, Noisemaker, VAMPS, ONE OK ROCK, Crossfaith, Corey Taylor, MEANING, Crystal Lake, SiM, Ozzy and Friends, Jane's Addiction, Hatebreed, A Day to Remember, Black Label Society, Babymetal, Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas, 9mm Parabellum Bullet, Her Name in Blood, Ningen Isu, and OLDCODEX.

2016 (Ozzfest Meets Knotfest)

GettyImages-531139422.jpgKevin Winter/Getty Images

Main stage (aka: Lemmy Stage): Black Sabbath, Disturbed, Megadeth, Opeth, Black Label Society, Rival Sons, Slipknot, Slayer, Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Trivium, Motionless in White.

2017 (Ozzfest Meets Knotfest)

GettyImages-889139502-scaled.jpgEmma McIntyre/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets of Rage, Deftones, Children of Bodom, Orange Goblin, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour, Eighteen Visions, Prayers.

2018

GettyImages-1189853995-scaled.jpgKevin Winter/Getty Images

Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, Body Count.

EvergreenOzzfestOzzy Osbourne
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Pearl Jam performs August 23, 2000 at the Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York.
MusicGrunge Revolution: How Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden Shaped Rock Music of the 90sDan Teodorescu
Three Days Grace is one of those bands that pulls off a lot of rock radio hits. Here's what makes their songs so appealing.
MusicWhat Makes Three Days Grace’s Singles So Radio-FriendlyAnne Erickson
Ozzy Osbourne screams inside a bar, with an electric guitar mounted on the wall behind him, 1980s.
Music‘Crazy Train’ Enters Billboard Hot 100 for First Time Following Death of Ozzy OsbourneErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect