Ozzfest: Looking Back on the Festival’s Lineups

Ozzfest kicked off its first year on October 25, 1996.

The festival was famously founded by Sharon Osbourne after Lollapalooza turned down Ozzy Osbourne for a spot on their lineup. Ozzfest would later expand to a touring festival traveling throughout the United States and have stints in Europe and Japan.

1996

George De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Danzig, Biohazard, Sepultura, Fear Factory, Neurosis, Narcotic Gypsy.

1997

George De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images Main stage: Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Pantera, Type O Negative, Fear Factory.

1998 (U.K. Edition)

Scott Gries/Getty Images Main stage: Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, Pantera, Soulfly, Slayer, Fear Factory, Therapy?

1998 (U.S. Edition)

George DeSota/Newsmakers/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Megadeth, Limp Bizkit, Soulfly, Sevendust, Coal Chamber, Motorhead.

1999

Jo Hale/Getty Images Main stage: Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Slayer, Primus featuring Buckethead, System of a Down, Godsmack.

2000

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera, Godsmack, Static-X, Incubus, Methods of Mayhem, P.O.D., Queens of the Stone Age, Black Label Society, Apartment 26.

2001 (U.K. Edition)

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images Main stage: Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Tool, Papa Roach, Soulfly, Hed PE, Raging Speedhorn.

2001 (U.S. Edition)

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images Main stage: Black Sabbath, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Papa Roach, Linkin Park, Disturbed, Crazy Town, Black Label Society.

2002 (Germany & Belgium Edition)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, System of a Down, Bad Religion, P.O.D., Drowning Pool, Black Label Society Oomph!, Such a Surge.

2002 (England Edition)

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, System of a Down, Slayer, Lostprophets, Millencolin, Cradle of Filth, Drowning Pool, The Mad Capsule Markets, Black Label Society, AntiProduct

2002 (Ireland Edition)

Getty Images Main stage: Tool, System of a Down, Slayer, Therapy?, Lostprophets, Drowning Pool, Cyclefly, Black Label Society.

2002 (Poland & Czech Republic Edition)

Jo Hale/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Slayer, AntiProduct, Decapitated, Metalium, Royal Playboy Cartel, Black Label Society, Skwor, Astro Metro.

2002 (Netherlands Edition)

George De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Slayer, Within Temptation, Kittie, Ill Nino, Drowning Pool.

2002 (Portugal Edition)

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Main stage: Tool, Slayer, Ill Nino, Kittie, Drowning Pool, AntiProduct, 500 & Crave Ramp.

2002 (U.S. Edition)

Scott Gries/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, System of a Down, Rob Zombie, P.O.D., Drowning Pool, Adema, Black Label Society, Tommy Lee.

2003

Robert Mora/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed, Chevelle, The Datsuns.

2004

Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images Main stage: Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Slayer, Dimmu Borgir, Superjoint Ritual, Black Label Society.

2005 (U.K. Download Festival Edition)

Ned Dishman/Getty Images Main stage: Black Sabbath, Velvet Revolver, HIM, Anthrax, Alter Bridge, A, Bowling for Soup, The Mad Capsule Markets, The Dwarves, Trivium.

2005 (U.S. Edition)

MJ Kim/Getty Images Main stage: Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Mudvayne, Shadows Fall, Black Label Society, In Flames, Velvet Revolver, Slipknot, Drowning Pool.

2006

Jo Hale/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, System of a Down, Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold, Hatebreed, Lacuna Coil, DragonForce.

2007

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Lamb of God, Static-X, Lordi, Black Tide.

2008

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Main stage: Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Serj Tankian, Hellyeah, Jonathan Davis, Cavalera Conspiracy, Shadows Fall, Apocalyptica, In This Moment, All Star Dimebag Darrell Tribute.

2010 (United States Edition)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Halford, Devildriver, Nonpoint.

2010 (U.K. Edition)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Murderdolls, Steel Panther, Skindred.

2010 (Israel Edition)

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Soulfly, Betzefer.

2013 (Japan Edition)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Slipknot, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Deftones, Maximum the Hormone, Man with a Mission, Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Treatment, Namba 69, crossfaith, Galneryus, Momoiro Clover Z, Knock Out Monkey, Artema, Black Sabbath, Tool, Stone Sour, Dir En Grey, Anthem, coldrain, Steel Panther, Mucc, AA=, Ningen Isu, Head Phones President, and fade.

2015 (Japan Edition)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Korn, Evanescence, Bullet for My Valentine, Noisemaker, VAMPS, ONE OK ROCK, Crossfaith, Corey Taylor, MEANING, Crystal Lake, SiM, Ozzy and Friends, Jane's Addiction, Hatebreed, A Day to Remember, Black Label Society, Babymetal, Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas, 9mm Parabellum Bullet, Her Name in Blood, Ningen Isu, and OLDCODEX.

2016 (Ozzfest Meets Knotfest)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Main stage (aka: Lemmy Stage): Black Sabbath, Disturbed, Megadeth, Opeth, Black Label Society, Rival Sons, Slipknot, Slayer, Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Trivium, Motionless in White.

2017 (Ozzfest Meets Knotfest)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets of Rage, Deftones, Children of Bodom, Orange Goblin, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour, Eighteen Visions, Prayers.

2018