Ozzfest: Looking Back on the Festival’s Lineups
Ozzfest kicked off its first year on October 25, 1996.
The festival was famously founded by Sharon Osbourne after Lollapalooza turned down Ozzy Osbourne for a spot on their lineup. Ozzfest would later expand to a touring festival traveling throughout the United States and have stints in Europe and Japan.
1996
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Danzig, Biohazard, Sepultura, Fear Factory, Neurosis, Narcotic Gypsy.
1997
Main stage: Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Pantera, Type O Negative, Fear Factory.
1998 (U.K. Edition)
Main stage: Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Foo Fighters, Pantera, Soulfly, Slayer, Fear Factory, Therapy?
1998 (U.S. Edition)
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Megadeth, Limp Bizkit, Soulfly, Sevendust, Coal Chamber, Motorhead.
1999
Main stage: Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Slayer, Primus featuring Buckethead, System of a Down, Godsmack.
2000
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera, Godsmack, Static-X, Incubus, Methods of Mayhem, P.O.D., Queens of the Stone Age, Black Label Society, Apartment 26.
2001 (U.K. Edition)
Main stage: Black Sabbath, Slipknot, Tool, Papa Roach, Soulfly, Hed PE, Raging Speedhorn.
2001 (U.S. Edition)
Main stage: Black Sabbath, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Papa Roach, Linkin Park, Disturbed, Crazy Town, Black Label Society.
2002 (Germany & Belgium Edition)
Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, System of a Down, Bad Religion, P.O.D., Drowning Pool, Black Label Society Oomph!, Such a Surge.
2002 (England Edition)
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, System of a Down, Slayer, Lostprophets, Millencolin, Cradle of Filth, Drowning Pool, The Mad Capsule Markets, Black Label Society, AntiProduct
2002 (Ireland Edition)
Main stage: Tool, System of a Down, Slayer, Therapy?, Lostprophets, Drowning Pool, Cyclefly, Black Label Society.
2002 (Poland & Czech Republic Edition)
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Slayer, AntiProduct, Decapitated, Metalium, Royal Playboy Cartel, Black Label Society, Skwor, Astro Metro.
2002 (Netherlands Edition)
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, Slayer, Within Temptation, Kittie, Ill Nino, Drowning Pool.
2002 (Portugal Edition)
Main stage: Tool, Slayer, Ill Nino, Kittie, Drowning Pool, AntiProduct, 500 & Crave Ramp.
2002 (U.S. Edition)
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, System of a Down, Rob Zombie, P.O.D., Drowning Pool, Adema, Black Label Society, Tommy Lee.
2003
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed, Chevelle, The Datsuns.
2004
Main stage: Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Slayer, Dimmu Borgir, Superjoint Ritual, Black Label Society.
2005 (U.K. Download Festival Edition)
Main stage: Black Sabbath, Velvet Revolver, HIM, Anthrax, Alter Bridge, A, Bowling for Soup, The Mad Capsule Markets, The Dwarves, Trivium.
2005 (U.S. Edition)
Main stage: Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Mudvayne, Shadows Fall, Black Label Society, In Flames, Velvet Revolver, Slipknot, Drowning Pool.
2006
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, System of a Down, Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold, Hatebreed, Lacuna Coil, DragonForce.
2007
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Lamb of God, Static-X, Lordi, Black Tide.
2008
Main stage: Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Serj Tankian, Hellyeah, Jonathan Davis, Cavalera Conspiracy, Shadows Fall, Apocalyptica, In This Moment, All Star Dimebag Darrell Tribute.
2010 (United States Edition)
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Halford, Devildriver, Nonpoint.
2010 (U.K. Edition)
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Murderdolls, Steel Panther, Skindred.
2010 (Israel Edition)
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Soulfly, Betzefer.
2013 (Japan Edition)
Slipknot, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Deftones, Maximum the Hormone, Man with a Mission, Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Treatment, Namba 69, crossfaith, Galneryus, Momoiro Clover Z, Knock Out Monkey, Artema, Black Sabbath, Tool, Stone Sour, Dir En Grey, Anthem, coldrain, Steel Panther, Mucc, AA=, Ningen Isu, Head Phones President, and fade.
2015 (Japan Edition)
Korn, Evanescence, Bullet for My Valentine, Noisemaker, VAMPS, ONE OK ROCK, Crossfaith, Corey Taylor, MEANING, Crystal Lake, SiM, Ozzy and Friends, Jane's Addiction, Hatebreed, A Day to Remember, Black Label Society, Babymetal, Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas, 9mm Parabellum Bullet, Her Name in Blood, Ningen Isu, and OLDCODEX.
2016 (Ozzfest Meets Knotfest)
Main stage (aka: Lemmy Stage): Black Sabbath, Disturbed, Megadeth, Opeth, Black Label Society, Rival Sons, Slipknot, Slayer, Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Trivium, Motionless in White.
2017 (Ozzfest Meets Knotfest)
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Prophets of Rage, Deftones, Children of Bodom, Orange Goblin, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour, Eighteen Visions, Prayers.
2018
Main stage: Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis, Body Count.