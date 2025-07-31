I love metal music and I especially love Avenged Sevenfold. On this, the birthday of their front man M. Shadows (Matthew Sanders), let’s take a look at five awesome Avenged Sevenfold songs!

Avenged Sevenfold has always held a special place in my heart. While it’s true, they didn’t get me into heavy metal, they certainly showed me a side of metal that they were masters in. And that is the more melodic side of metalcore. While their peers were screaming and bringing breakdowns into their song structures, A7X were striving to change the game.

When their album “City Of Evil” came out, it didn’t follow suit from their previous effort. In fact, it didn’t follow suit with other metal bands out there in general. See, vocalist M. Shadows who celebrates a birthday today, didn’t scream on that record. He sang. Mix that with monster riffs, huge solos, and almost punk-rock like beats and they had me. I was all in.

While they still remained heavy, there was so much more to their music. And that followed on their next, self-titled album. Sure, Jimmy “The Rev” Sullivan may have had a big part of why I became obsessed with their tunes. His crazy double bass drumming patterns and intricate fills were something I was blown away by. However, it was how the band approached a song as a whole that struck me as something special.

And while “The Rev” passed away too soon, the band’s songwriting is still experimental, outside the box, and still kicks ass.

So, while we say Happy Birthday to M. Shadows, let’s take a look at five awesome Avenged Sevenfold songs!

COSMIC: This tune is hypnotic. From their highly acclaimed yet divisive album "Life Is But A Dream...", it really shines as something hopeful and positive and rocking.

2. UNBOUND (THE WILD RIDE): That piano line is awesome. This punky and mesmerizing rocker is truly special.

3. SIDEWINDER: I love how this kicks off. The drums and guitar in perfect sync. Then the Rev changes things up, but always brings it back to the song as a whole. The chorus is epic!

4. THIS MEANS WAR: An awesome track from "Hail To The King." M.Shadows sounds dark and sinister and it works so well. Plus, those solos are just great!