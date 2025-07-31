Millburn’s Rocktoberfest Hits 10-Year Milestone With Coldplay Tribute Band, More Family-Friendly Activities

The tenth Rocktoberfest music festival hits Taylor Park on Sept. 13. Fix You, the world-touring Coldplay tribute band, will take center stage as 5,000 visitors fill the grounds for this Millburn Education Foundation event.

Music fills the air from noon until 10 p.m. across multiple stages, with thirty acts set to perform. Should rain interfere, the backup date is Sept. 20. "What has blossomed over the past 10 years is success beyond our wildest imaginations. Rocktoberfest is now our largest fundraiser, drawing 5,000 to 6,000 attendees annually for the best day Millburn has to offer," said co-chair Joanna Parker-Lentz per Patch.

Fresh from their appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Clash of the Cover Bands, Fix You brings its act to the main stage. Their shows span venues across America and the Caribbean islands.

New additions make the festival more welcoming than ever. Inside the Bauer Center, visitors can find a quiet spot with soft acoustic tunes. On the grounds, Special Olympics New Jersey runs an obstacle course and shows off basketball skills. As darkness falls, the tennis courts come alive with a silent disco.

Young visitors can try their hand at crafts, dive into STEM projects, hop on rides, or test their luck at carnival games. Food stands dish out local treats while craftspeople display their work at the artisan market. Near the main stage, adults can sip Stella Artois at the beer garden.

"Ten years ago, a small crew of MEF board members and music lovers came together to conceive of a music-themed event that would unite our community and be open to residents of all ages," said Rocktoberfest co-chair Micole Cohen Richter to Patch.

The foundation's work since 1993 has brought $3.5 million to local schools. This year's sponsors include Paper Mill Playhouse, Concierge Pediatrics, Jodi & Joanna Group, and Boxcar Bar & Grill.