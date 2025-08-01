Enter Online: Bruce Dickinson

Metal with the Mikes is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bruce Dickinson at the Brooklyn Paramount on Wednesday, September 10th!

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the voice of the legendary Iron Maiden is hitting the road solo! Bruce Dickinson is taking the critical success of his early 2024 album The Mandrake Project and using it to relaunch his solo touring career. This doesn’t change his plans with Iron Maiden, who are preparing to embark on their “Run For You Lives World Tour”, with the European dates almost entirely sold out.

In 1989 Bruce Dickinson, who had been a part of Iron Maiden since 1982’s The Number of the Beast, was asked to write a song for the fifth Nightmare on Elm Street film. The recording of the track “Bring Your Daughter to the Slaughter” went so well that the label asked Bruce and company if he was up for a whole album. Thus, his debut solo release Tattooed Millionaire was released in 1990 and followed by a solo tour.

Pleased with his solo work, which included working on a re-recording of “Smoke on the Water” for Rock Aid Armenia a cover of Alice Cooper’s “Elected” that featured Rowan Atkinson, Bruce Dickinson decided to leave Iron Maiden. From there, he worked on his second album Balls to Picasso in 1994. This was followed quickly by three studio albums Skunkworks in 1996, Accident of Birth in 1997, and The Chemical Wedding in 1998 and the live album Scream for Me Brazil in 1999.

Following his live solo release, Bruce Dickinson returned to Iron Maiden, putting his solo career mostly on the back burner. He did work on the songs “Into the Black Hole” with Ayreon and “The One You Love to Hate” with Rob Halford before releasing his sixth album Tyranny of Souls in 2005, but he didn’t contribute to the writing process as much as he had in the past.

While Bruce Dickinson would continue to join a handful of other artists, he did not release any new “true” solo work until The Mandrake Project, his first solo album in 19 years, in 2024. The album was well received and highly praised by critics and fans alike.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

