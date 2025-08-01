System Of A Down Drummer Suggests New Songwriting Approach for Possible Album

During a podcast on July 29, John Dolmayan, the drummer for System Of A Down, shared a fresh take on creating the band's first record in two decades. He plans to switch up who writes first and flip their usual script.

Instead of guitarist Daron Malakian leading with finished pieces, Dolmayan wants vocalist Serj Tankian and bassist Shavo Odadjian to step up first. This shift might spark something new. "I told Daron the secret sauce of how to get an album done... Bring your songs in last," said Dolmayan to Sona Oganesyan during an interview on YouTube.

"That olive branch says, 'I care about your songs more than I care about my own, and I'm gonna have you bring in yours first,'" he added. He praised each player's gifts, from Malakian's writing to Tankian's words and Odadjian's distinct sound.

Twenty years have passed since the band's last full release, 2005's Hypnotize. In 2020, they broke their silence with just two tracks, "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz."

While they prep for big shows across North America in late 2025, Malakian's recent words hinted at doubt about new tracks. He said that seeing how the band would have evolved if they kept creating new albums would have been nice, but any record released now could be very different from Mezmerize or Hypnotize.

Each artist keeps moving with side work. Odadjian just put out music with Seven Hours After Violet, Tankian's got Foundations coming soon, and Malakian dropped Addicted To The Violence with Scars On Broadway in July.