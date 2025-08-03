Contests
All Mixed Up – Interview With Billy Joel Film Executive Producer Steve Cohen

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up - new music from Sheryl Crow, Joe Bonamassa, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band, plus an interview with Steve Cohen, one of the executive producers of the new two-part Billy Joel documentary now playing on HBO Max.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Viva La Vida - Coldplay
Some Good Years - Cowsills
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
The City Whispers - Jake Thistle

See You On the Other Side - Sheryl Crow
Break On Through - Doors
See You On the Other Side - Ozzy Osbourne

Broken Record - Joe Bonamassa
Josie - Steely Dan
One of These Nights - Eagles
Showdown At Big Sky - Robbie Robertson
Searching For My Love - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
The Very Thought of You - Barbra Streisand and Bob Dylan
Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You) - Stevie Wonder

Every Breath You Take (demo) - Police
Every Breath You Take - Police
Missing You - John Waite with Alison Krauss
Hysteria - Def Leppard

Pink Moon - Nick Drake
One of These Things First - Mike Fornatale
Song For Nick Drake - Skullcrusher
Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out On Broadway) - Billy Joel

Steve Cohen Interview

She's Got A Way - Billy Joel

We Didn't Start the Fire - Billy Joel
Ball of Confusion - Temptations
Subterranean Homesick Blues - Bob Dylan
One Week - Barenaked Ladies
It's the End of the World As We Know It - R.E.M.

Feelin' Alright - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Dave Mason and Anders Osborne
Rock and Roll Stew - Traffic

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – Remembering the Legacy of Ozzy OsbourneJim Monaghan
