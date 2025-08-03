All Mixed Up – Interview With Billy Joel Film Executive Producer Steve Cohen

This morning on All Mixed Up - new music from Sheryl Crow, Joe Bonamassa, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band, plus an interview with Steve Cohen, one of the executive producers of the new two-part Billy Joel documentary now playing on HBO Max.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Viva La Vida - Coldplay

Some Good Years - Cowsills

Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House

The City Whispers - Jake Thistle

See You On the Other Side - Sheryl Crow

Break On Through - Doors

See You On the Other Side - Ozzy Osbourne

Broken Record - Joe Bonamassa

Josie - Steely Dan

One of These Nights - Eagles

Showdown At Big Sky - Robbie Robertson

Searching For My Love - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

The Very Thought of You - Barbra Streisand and Bob Dylan

Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You) - Stevie Wonder

Every Breath You Take (demo) - Police

Every Breath You Take - Police

Missing You - John Waite with Alison Krauss

Hysteria - Def Leppard

Pink Moon - Nick Drake

One of These Things First - Mike Fornatale

Song For Nick Drake - Skullcrusher

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out On Broadway) - Billy Joel

Steve Cohen Interview

She's Got A Way - Billy Joel

We Didn't Start the Fire - Billy Joel

Ball of Confusion - Temptations

Subterranean Homesick Blues - Bob Dylan

One Week - Barenaked Ladies

It's the End of the World As We Know It - R.E.M.

Feelin' Alright - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Dave Mason and Anders Osborne

Rock and Roll Stew - Traffic

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet