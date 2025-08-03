Jersey Magazine – Hypnotist John Cerbone’s Benefit For Flanders Fire and Rescue

On Saturday Octber 25, "The Trance Master" John Cerbone will be performing at Mount Olive High School in a benefit for Flanders Fire and Rescue.

A professional hypnotist, John has been entertaining audiences with his incredible stage show incorporating hypnosis and comedy.

Greetings From the Garden State - Red Bulls Soccer

This week on our Greetings From the Garden State segment, host Mike Ham takes us to East Hanover NJ the home of Red Bulls soccer training facility.

Mike spoke with a couple of Red Bulls players from here in New Jersey about the push the team is making in an effort to make the playoffs this year, and the team's active role in the community.

And we also have breaking news about Yogi, the pup that Mike and his fiance have been fostering - Yogi has found a home!

Dr Rhonda Randall On Early Cancer Detection

Dr. Rhonda Randall is the Chief Medical Officer for United Health Care Employer and Individual.

Early detection of cancer is always important, especially now as we are seeing a rise in cancer rates particularly at younger ages.

Dr. Randall and Jim Monaghan talk about what we need to know about cancer risks at any age, lifestyle choices we can make to help reduce the risk of cancer, and new benefits helping to improve access to care.

Local Look

If you're looking for a fun local activity, Chris Swendeman has you covered with this week's Local Look.