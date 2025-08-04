Contests
Five Great Sepultura Songs

Today, ex-Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera celebrates a birthday.  They are a band we feature on Metal With The Mikes and have some great tracks.  Let’s look at five great Sepultura…

Mike Anthony

Steve Vai performs with Sepultura during Rock in Rio USA at the MGM Resorts Festival Grounds on May 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Today, ex-Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera celebrates a birthday.  They are a band we feature on Metal With The Mikes and have some great tracks.  Let’s look at five great Sepultura songs!

Max has gone on to other projects.  Leaving the band in 1996, he fronted Soulfly and is currently rocking with Cavelera Conspiracy.  His voice is very unique, and Sepultura’s music was as well.  Especially when Max and his brother Igor were in the band. It was metal at it's finest!

Perhaps it’s because they are from Brazil and have appreciated other genres of music from a young age, or maybe it’s just how they appreciate the writing process, but as Sepultura progressed, they added a lot of sounds, styles, and textures to their music.  The early days were more death metal, while later in the mid-90s they flipped metal on its head and had all sorts of vibes going on with their Roots album.

Max doesn’t hold back in interviews, which makes him seem like a cool dude, and as previously stated, he has an instantly recognizable vocal style.  It makes for some cool melodies and really loud and heavy screams.

His guitar riffs in each project have also been awesome.  Raw and energetic…..they are fun to listen to.  Sepultura, however, in my opinion, is the best.  There’s just so much great material to choose from.  So let’s take a look at five great Sepultura songs!

  1. REFUSE/RESIST: SUch a great intro and a banger from start to finish. Max's vocals are showcased here and so are Igor, his brother's drums as they went for the more commercial yet still impactful sound.

2. ARISE: Thrash metal.....so good. It's head banging music baby and it doesn't let up!

3. Ratamahatta: Grooving South American inspired drums kick this one off and it works so well. There's some DJ scratching and somehow that's pulled off. It's another banger that's so different.

4. SEPTIC SCHIZO: This one is from the late 80's before the worldwide fame. It's heavy and thrashy and beefy in all the right parts. You would almost think they were a part of the Big 4????

5. INNER SELF: So fast and heavy to kick in with......then they jam out. Max adds his vocal stylings in just the right spots, and it sounds wonderful!

Mike AnthonyWriter
Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.
