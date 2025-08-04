Contests
LISTEN LIVE

WDHA/Pacifico Yappy Hours Are Back! Check Out Our “Pup Party” Schedule

Summer Is A Great Time To Get Out With Your Pup Hi dog lovers, It’s Terrie Carr and summer is a great time to enjoy extra daylight and extra adventures…

Terrie Carr

Summer Is A Great Time To Get Out With Your Pup

Hi dog lovers, It's Terrie Carr and summer is a great time to enjoy extra daylight and extra adventures with our dogs and we love doing "Yappy Hours" with our friends from Pacifico Beer to celebrate brews with our best buds!

Join DHA and Pacifico At Shortways In Hawthorne on Tuesday 8/5-5p-8p

Shortways is 991 Goffle Rd in Hawthorne and has a fantastic menu and a great outdoor patio that is dog friendly and fun! Bring the family, your friends, and your dog out for a "Yappy Hour" event, cool prizes, Pacifico Beer specials and free Pacifico Dog Tags for your pup.

Rosie Loves Her Dog Tag

Join DHA and Pacifico At Sunset Pub and Grill 425 Beaverbrook Rd- Lincoln Park on Friday 8/20 - 5p-8p

Sunset Pub and Grill is one of my favorite "Yappy Hour" places, right at the Airport and plenty of room for the pups to get their party on! The menu is awesome, sunset scenery is great and it's always a blast.

AND we head back to Calandra's for "NATIONAL DOG DAY" - Tuesday 8/28 from 5p-8p. So mark your calendar for that event as well and join the Pawty!

CalandrasJoe Frazz Photography

Calandra's staffer at last year's National Dog Day Celebration

Come Out And Join The Puppy Party!

Terrie Carr

CalandrasPacificoRock N RuffTerrie Carr's Rock N' Ruff RoundtableYappy Hour
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Mike Anthony and one of his close friends.
LifestyleHow Many Close Friends Do You Have?Mike Anthony
The Plainfield Humane Society Needs Our Help – After Losing Everything
LifestyleThe Plainfield Humane Society Needs Our Help – After Losing EverythingTerrie Carr
Lemon – Aid – For Paws – Local Kids Helping Denville Shelter Dogs One Cup At A Time
LifestyleLemon – Aid – For Paws – Local Kids Helping Denville Shelter Dogs One Cup At A TimeTerrie Carr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect