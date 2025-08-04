WDHA/Pacifico Yappy Hours Are Back! Check Out Our “Pup Party” Schedule
Summer Is A Great Time To Get Out With Your Pup
Hi dog lovers, It's Terrie Carr and summer is a great time to enjoy extra daylight and extra adventures with our dogs and we love doing "Yappy Hours" with our friends from Pacifico Beer to celebrate brews with our best buds!
Join DHA and Pacifico At Shortways In Hawthorne on Tuesday 8/5-5p-8p
Shortways is 991 Goffle Rd in Hawthorne and has a fantastic menu and a great outdoor patio that is dog friendly and fun! Bring the family, your friends, and your dog out for a "Yappy Hour" event, cool prizes, Pacifico Beer specials and free Pacifico Dog Tags for your pup.
Rosie Loves Her Dog Tag
Join DHA and Pacifico At Sunset Pub and Grill 425 Beaverbrook Rd- Lincoln Park on Friday 8/20 - 5p-8p
Sunset Pub and Grill is one of my favorite "Yappy Hour" places, right at the Airport and plenty of room for the pups to get their party on! The menu is awesome, sunset scenery is great and it's always a blast.
AND we head back to Calandra's for "NATIONAL DOG DAY" - Tuesday 8/28 from 5p-8p. So mark your calendar for that event as well and join the Pawty!
Calandra's staffer at last year's National Dog Day Celebration
Come Out And Join The Puppy Party!
Terrie Carr