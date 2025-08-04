Win On-Air: New York Renaissance Faire

Listen all week to Mike Anthony from 3pm to 7pm for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY, valid between DATES!!
Each ticket to the to the New York Renaissance Faire includes a fun-filled 9 hours of feasting, adventure, and dazzling entertainment set on 58 acres. Enjoy 125 merchants and artisans, and dozens of fabulous performances on 13 bustling stages and in the village streets. Sample some of the 100+ delectable dishes and dozens of refreshing libations in a village full of thousands of smiling faces!
Full details including tickets, performance schedules, themed weekend information and more are available at RenFair.com/NY
From 6:00am to 10:00am from 8/4/25 to 8/8/25, call 973-292-1055 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a four-pack of tickets (4) to the New York Renaissance Faire valued at $48.00 each (plus fees), courtesy of the New York Renaissance Faire. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.