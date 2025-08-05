Metallica Album Hits 800-Week Billboard Milestone, Fourth in Chart History

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Metallica's iconic 1991 self-titled album just reached 800 weeks on Billboard's top 200, an amazing feat only three other albums have managed to achieve.

First reported on LoudWire, landing at number 162, this metal classic joins some legendary company. Pink Floyd's mystical "Dark Side of the Moon," the catchy beats of Bob Marley's "Legend," and Journey's greatest hits round out this elite club. What makes Metallica's album special? It's the newest to reach this milestone, and one of just two featuring all original songs.

The album immediately topped the charts at release, selling about 600,000 copies in its first week. It ruled the charts through August '91, and has now sold over 30 million copies worldwide - including 17 million in the US market.

The album's massive hits - "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," "Nothing Else Matters," "Wherever I May Roam," and "Sad But True" - smashed through genre walls. This broad appeal transformed metal's underground heroes into global superstars.

Not far behind this achievement are some notable names: Creedence's "Chronicle" at 756 weeks, while Nirvana's "Nevermind" and Guns N' Roses' greatest hits are neck-and-neck around 730 weeks each.

A 30th anniversary release in 2021 pushed the album back into Billboard's top 10. New versions and covers by artists like Miley Cyrus and Ghost brought fresh attention to the original songs.

The band kept dominating charts well after '91. They landed five more number ones: "Load," "Reload," "St. Anger," "Death Magnetic," and "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct." Their newest album, "72 Seasons," hit number two this year.