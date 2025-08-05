Ozzy Osbourne: Cause of Death Revealed

Contests
Erica Banas
Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour at Press Conference at his Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne died from a heart attack, according to his death certificate.

According to The New York Times, Osbourne's death certificate was submitted to a registry in London by his daughter, Aimée Osbourne. The outlet obtained the death certificate on August 5 and quoted the exact cause of death as, "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).” (On his death certificate, Osbourne's occupation was listed as "Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend.")

The New York Times further notes that Osbourne received emergency treatment at his Buckinghamshire, England estate via an air ambulance. The air ambulance later took the music icon to the nearby Harefield Hospital in Uxbridge, England.

Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76. His death came just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Details

Osbourne was laid to rest on July 31 in a private ceremony on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire, England estate.

U.K.'s The Sun reports The Prince of Darkness was buried next to a lake on the property. Near the lake was a wreath that read "Ozzy f---ing Osbourn," which was an obvious, yet appropriate touch.

Some of the biggest names in rock were among the 110 people who attended the ceremony. The Sun notes they included Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. Other rockers in attendance included Elton John, James Hetfield, Yungblud, Marilyn Manson, Zakk Wylde, and Corey Taylor.

The private funeral service came a day after the public procession through Birmingham, England. The procession route featured a stop at the Black Sabbath bench on the Black Sabbath bridge. As previously reported, the Osbournes exited the motorcade to view the many tributes to Ozzy on and around the bench.

Video from Sky News showed fans chanting "Ozzy! Ozzy!" as the hearse approached the bench. His casket was visible inside the hearse and was adorned with purple flowers spelling "Ozzy." Sharon Osbourne was escorted by her children to the bench to view the tributes left by fans.

The family left their own flowers wrapped in black paper at the Black Sabbath bench. Before returning to the motorcade, Sharon and other family members flashed Ozzy's signature peace sign to the many fans that lined the street.

Ozzy Osbourne
