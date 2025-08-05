Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Tool Singer Throws Out Fans Who Use Phones During Shows

At concerts, Maynard James Keenan removes anyone who violates his strict no-phone policy. During one A Perfect Circle concert in 2017, security removed over 60 people for taking pictures. “You’re…

Josh Faiola

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Maynard James Keenan and Wolfgang Van Halen perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

At concerts, Maynard James Keenan removes anyone who violates his strict no-phone policy. During one A Perfect Circle concert in 2017, security removed over 60 people for taking pictures.

"You're not gonna go home and watch it," Keenan said per Loudwire, criticizing fans who try to record his shows.

The no-phones rule covers all his bands - Tool, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle. Concertgoers get emails before shows: take photos or videos, and you'll be kicked out without getting your money back.

Just this February, during a song, Keenan yelled at someone breaking the rules: "Put your fucking phone away, dickhead, seriously!"

Phones are only allowed during the last song. This brief moment is the only exception for all three bands.

Signs about the policy are everywhere near the stage. Security keeps a close eye out, removing anyone who ignores multiple warnings.

When Tool releases concert footage, they only use wide shots. It's their way of encouraging fans to stay present.

Even at his 60th birthday celebrations - featuring back-to-back performances by two bands - the phone rule remained strict.

For Keenan, it goes beyond just phones - it's deeper. He believes anyone unable to disconnect for three hours might need therapy, highlighting concerns about modern attention spans.

His strict approach makes him different. While other artists let fans record whole shows, Keenan refuses to change his mind.

The band's official concert videos only use distant camera angles, showing their commitment to preserving live music's authentic experience.

Maynard James KeenanTool
Josh FaiolaWriter
Related Stories
Singer and bassist Sting of The Police performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicHeartbreaking Rock Songs About Unrequited Love and RejectionBG Rand
Beatles: Top 50 Songs Ranked
MusicBeatles: Top 50 Songs RankedErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Three Days Grace is one of those unique bands that has been able to continue crafting chart-topping rock hits no matter the vocalist.
MusicComparing Three Days Grace Before and After Adam Gontier’s ExitAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect