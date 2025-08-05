Tool Singer Throws Out Fans Who Use Phones During Shows

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Maynard James Keenan and Wolfgang Van Halen perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

At concerts, Maynard James Keenan removes anyone who violates his strict no-phone policy. During one A Perfect Circle concert in 2017, security removed over 60 people for taking pictures.

"You're not gonna go home and watch it," Keenan said per Loudwire, criticizing fans who try to record his shows.

The no-phones rule covers all his bands - Tool, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle. Concertgoers get emails before shows: take photos or videos, and you'll be kicked out without getting your money back.

Just this February, during a song, Keenan yelled at someone breaking the rules: "Put your fucking phone away, dickhead, seriously!"

Phones are only allowed during the last song. This brief moment is the only exception for all three bands.

Signs about the policy are everywhere near the stage. Security keeps a close eye out, removing anyone who ignores multiple warnings.

When Tool releases concert footage, they only use wide shots. It's their way of encouraging fans to stay present.

Even at his 60th birthday celebrations - featuring back-to-back performances by two bands - the phone rule remained strict.

For Keenan, it goes beyond just phones - it's deeper. He believes anyone unable to disconnect for three hours might need therapy, highlighting concerns about modern attention spans.

His strict approach makes him different. While other artists let fans record whole shows, Keenan refuses to change his mind.