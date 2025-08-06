The Used Announces 21 Packed Shows for 25th Anniversary Australian Tour

The Used will storm through Australia with 21 shows in August and September. Lead vocalist Bert McCracken plans to blast through their first three albums in full, giving each record multiple nights to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary.

Fans in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Fremantle snapped up tickets fast. Several dates sold out, prompting the band to add more performances. "It's almost surreal to even try to imagine that we've been a touring band for so long," bassist Jeph Howard, also called Jepha, said, according to The Music.

Each stop features three nights of music. Night one brings their raw 2002 debut to life. The second night unleashes 2004's "In Love and Death," while the final show cranks out 2007's "Lies for the Liars." The initial 15-show run grew to 21 after many tickets vanished within hours. Hands Like Houses will play first in early shows, and later performances will switch to Hevenshe, with Tonight Alive's Jenna McDougall at the helm.

The band's ties to Australia run deep. "We've had a really serious connection with Australia since back in the beginning," Jeph added. After ten trips down under across two decades, McCracken now calls Sydney his home of 12 years.

Drummer Dan Whitesides spelled out what makes each album tick for The AU Review. He said, "The first album is definitely a little more bare bones, a little raw. In In Love and Death, you get a little bit more of the bells and whistles. And then by the time you get to Lies for the Liars, it's like full-blown production."