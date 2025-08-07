It was difficult to pick just one album from Maiden to include on this list, but we picked The Number Of The Beast for its historical significance of it being the first Maiden album to feature Bruce Dickinson. (FYI: Runner-up was ‘Powerslave.’)

Today, Bruce Dickinson celebrates a birthday. His high pitched vocals help give Iron Maiden their unique and legendary sound. Let’s check out five underrated Iron Maiden songs.

I remember growing up and getting into Iron Maiden. Someone gave me a copy of their first album and I absolutely loved it. From start to finish it had killer songs and brilliant melodies and I wanted to hear more. When I asked about other albums it was explained to me that what I heard wasn’t Bruce Dickinson. In fact, I went on to find out that the first two albums were with their “old singer” Paul DiAnno. Bruce debuted with the band for their third album “The Number of The Beast.”

When he came in, the band really upped their game. And his albus with them have pretty much all been stellar. One of the things besides Bruce’s vocal talent that help the band, is his stage presence. Watching Maiden, with Bruce running all around as he waves the flag is iconic.

Sure, without Steve Harris, the songwriting wouldn’t be what it is for this band. However, without Bruce, the band just doesn’t have the same tone that puts them over the top! He’s put out awesome books, done some cool solo work, and fronted one of the most influential and heralded metal bands ever. So for all of that, we have to say Happy Birthday Bruce.

He really is an interesting vocalist and when I hear his voice it soothes me lol. It’s hypnotic and energetic all at once. Let’s take a look at five underrated Iron Maiden songs.

STILL LIFE: It's got a slow build, but once it kicks in, the melody is infectious! Great riff as always and awesome dueling solo too!

2. HEAVEN CAN WAIT: This one is a banger off "Somewhere in Time." It's got frantic lyrics as Dickinson sings.....Then the chorus, it's such a big, bold proclamation. You can hear everyone sing along!

3. IF ETERNITY SHOULD FAIL: This one is so cool to hear Bruce's vocals start off without the band. It also kicks off their double album "The Book Of Souls." As Bruce ages, his vocals remain timeless.

4. DREAM OF MIRRORS: Another epic Maiden journey. Bruce returns from sabbatical and they release "Brave NEw World." This song deserves a lot more attention. Sooooo Cool!