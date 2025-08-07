Lars Ulrich Addresses Rumors About Metallica at the Las Vegas Sphere, Super Bowl
Could Metallica end up doing a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere? It seems like it's a possibility, according to Lars Ulrich.
When recently asked about rumors of Metallica doing a stint at the Sphere, Ulrich said there was "nothing to confirm," but the band is "such fans of this venue." He noted that Metallica's management and production team have been to the Sphere to check it out, but a residency hasn't been made official. If the band were to do a residency, Ulrich said it wouldn't be until after they wrap their 2026 tour dates.
Ulrich said he was able to see U2 at the Sphere on the first night of their residency, because, " ... I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it."
He added, "I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances."
Could Metallica Finally Rock the Super Bowl?
In addition to Sphere residency rumors, Ulrich was asked about Metallica potentially performing during the next Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl LX will take place on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., which is located in the San Francisco Bay Area, where Metallica formed. He responded with an enthusiastic, "F--- yeah, of course we would."
Ulrich noted that having Metallica perform, essentially, a hometown concert during the Super Bowl halftime show "would be a dream come true and would be the right fit." While he said the band hasn't been offered the gig, Ulrich said, " ... Certainly as somebody who’s represented San Francisco all over the world and shouted for decades about San Francisco and our love for the Bay Area, that part of it is the right fit. Ultimately, it’s not our decision."
The last time Levi's Stadium hosted a Super Bowl was in 2016 for Super Bowl 50. While many fans had hoped for a Metallica halftime show, the slate of artists who performed were Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Mark Ronson.