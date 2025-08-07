Lars Ulrich Addresses Rumors About Metallica at the Las Vegas Sphere, Super Bowl

Could Metallica end up doing a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere? It seems like it's a possibility, according to Lars Ulrich.



When recently asked about rumors of Metallica doing a stint at the Sphere, Ulrich said there was "nothing to confirm," but the band is "such fans of this venue." He noted that Metallica's management and production team have been to the Sphere to check it out, but a residency hasn't been made official. If the band were to do a residency, Ulrich said it wouldn't be until after they wrap their 2026 tour dates.



Ulrich said he was able to see U2 at the Sphere on the first night of their residency, because, " ... I wanted to see it for myself before I saw it on YouTube or read about it."



He added, "I was there, like everybody else that was there that night, I was completely blown away, and felt that was the beginning of another chapter in live performances."