Linkin Park’s Newark Show Leaves Out Bennington Tribute, Changes Classic Songs

MUNICH, GERMANY – MAY 31: Emily Armstrong, Lead Singer of Linkin Park performs with Mike Shinoda, Singer of Linkin Park, Brad Delson, Lead Guitarist of Linkin Park and Dave Pharrell, Bass Player of Linkin Park during the pre match ceremony prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

At Newark's Prudential Center on Sunday, Linkin Park skipped any mention of Chester Bennington during their first New Jersey performance since 2012. The late singer died in 2017.

With new vocalist Emily Armstrong at the mic, the band shifted their classic tracks. They pushed "One Step Closer" up in pitch. "Bleed It Out" got fresh arrangements. "In the End" took on a different sound.

The band spread across a round stage that let fans watch from all sides. Armstrong and Shinoda stuck to opposite ends most of the night. Fresh from Dead Sara, the 39-year-old Armstrong proved her worth on "Lying From You." She shined even brighter during "From the Inside."

Four main sets plus an encore packed in 30 songs. New tracks from "From Zero" mixed with past hits. The band swapped out "Breaking the Habit" and "Points of Authority." Instead, they played cuts from Shinoda's Fort Minor side work.

Lasers lit up the space where screens once flashed. Mid-show, a lucky fan picked how they'd play "Numb." The result? An unexpected funk-rock spin on the classic.

Kids and adults filled the seats. Many young faces caught their first live Linkin Park show. This stop marks part of the "From Zero" tour, running from late 2024 through mid-2026.

Their latest record with Armstrong hit second place on Billboard: a rare win for bands starting fresh with new singers after years away.

Linkin Park
Jim MayhewWriter
