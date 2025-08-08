Chevelle Kicks Off U.S. Tour With New Album Dropping in August

Chevelle's new album, Bright as Blasphemy, hits stores August 15. Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society join them on the road to promote it.

"I can't wait to get on the road again," Pete Loeffler said in an interview. "We have a whole new stage look that we're gonna do, new production."

Their upcoming nine-song album features "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)" as its first single. They've picked four new songs to test live.

Picking which songs to play each night brings its own tests. "I do feel like that might be too many to throw in one set list right out of the gate," Loeffler said during the same ABC Audio interview. "You're gonna have a handful of people that wanna hear the new stuff, and then a handful of people that only wanna hear the hits. So you gotta balance."

Each night brings a different mix. When he's not sure what works best, Loeffler asks other musicians. "It's one of my favorite things to ask other bands that have been around: 'How do you guys do it?'" he shared.

Fans at the shows will catch both time-tested hits and brand-new music. The band usually watches how crowds react, then switches up their song choices night after night.