All Mixed Up – Author Peter Ames Carlin On the Making of “Born To Run”

This morning on All Mixed Up - new music from Robert Plant, Joe Bonamassa, plus a conversation with author Peter Ames Carlin on his new book on the making of the Born To Run album.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

I'd Have You Anytime - George Harrison

Miracles - Jefferson Starship

Moon Mirror - Nada Surf

Flying With Angels - Suzanne Vega

Brilliant Disguise - Bruce Springsteen

Walk Away Renee - Left Banke

Second Avenue - Tim Moore

Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters

Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks

Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits

Fallin' In Love - Souther Hillman Furay

Cut Flowers - Smithereens

Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds

Birds of St. Marks - Jackson Browne

Someone To Love - Roger McGuinn

Thunder Road (acoustic demo) - Bruce Springsteen

Wings For Wheels (live) - Bruce Springsteen

Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen

Everybody's Song - Robert Plant

The Royal Scam - Steely Dan

Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen



Peter Ames Carlin Interview

10th Avenue Freezeout - Bruce Springsteen

Bang Bang My Baby Shot Me Down - Terry Reid

Superlungs My Supergirl - Terry Reid

Gimme Some Lovin' - Terry Reid

Fifth of July - Terry Reid

Breakthrough - Joe Bonamassa

I'm Waiting For the Man - Keith Richards

The Wind Cries Mary - Jimi Hendrix Experience

Birthday - Beatles

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet