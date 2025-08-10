Contests
All Mixed Up – Author Peter Ames Carlin On the Making of “Born To Run”

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up - new music from Robert Plant, Joe Bonamassa, plus a conversation with author Peter Ames Carlin on his new book on the making of the Born To Run album.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

I'd Have You Anytime - George Harrison
Miracles - Jefferson Starship
Moon Mirror - Nada Surf
Flying With Angels - Suzanne Vega

Brilliant Disguise - Bruce Springsteen
Walk Away Renee - Left Banke
Second Avenue - Tim Moore
Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters

Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks
Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits
Fallin' In Love - Souther Hillman Furay
Cut Flowers - Smithereens
Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds
Birds of St. Marks - Jackson Browne
Someone To Love - Roger McGuinn

Thunder Road (acoustic demo) - Bruce Springsteen
Wings For Wheels (live) - Bruce Springsteen
Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen

Everybody's Song - Robert Plant
The Royal Scam - Steely Dan
Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen

Peter Ames Carlin Interview

10th Avenue Freezeout - Bruce Springsteen

Bang Bang My Baby Shot Me Down - Terry Reid
Superlungs My Supergirl - Terry Reid
Gimme Some Lovin' - Terry Reid
Fifth of July - Terry Reid

Breakthrough - Joe Bonamassa
I'm Waiting For the Man - Keith Richards
The Wind Cries Mary - Jimi Hendrix Experience
Birthday - Beatles

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

Jim MonaghanWriter
